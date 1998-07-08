

Bios

CARIN PRATT

Executive producer

Face the Nation with Bob Schieffer





Carin Pratt has been executive producer of Face The Nation with Bob Schieffer, the CBS News Sunday public affairs broadcast, since December 1993.





She had served as a senior producer of the program since 1987, having joined the broadcast as an assistant producer in February 1984. Pratt has also been a CBS special events producer, covering elections, inaugurations, and other major news events.





She joined CBS News from The Washington Post, where she was an editor. Prior to that, she had been a researcher in Washington and an assistant to the Texas bureau chief in Austin (1981-83).

She also has worked at the Texas Railroad Commission (1979-80) and for the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University (1977-79).





Pratt was born August 22, 1956, in Marshfield, Massachusetts. She graduated from Harvard University in 1978.