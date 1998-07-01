Cards Fall Flat Despite Mac's Power

Suffice to say Mark McGwire is not too impressed with his latest milestone.

Mark McGwire tied Reggie Jackson's record for most homers before the All-Star break, hitting No. 37 in St. Louis' 6-1 loss to Kansas City on Tuesday night.

McGwire hit a 472-foot, upper deck shot off Glendon Rusch in the seventh inning against the Royals, who were playing in St. Louis for the first time since the 1985 World Series.

"It's pretty awesome," teammate Gary Gaetti said. "I'm sure we'll read all about it tomorrow."

Even Rusch appreciated it.

"It was impressive," Rusch said. "I turned around and watched just like everybody else did."

Asked about the significance of matching Jackson's pace, McGwire had a three-word answer: "I don't know."

Jackson had 37 homers in 92 games for Oakland before the 1969 All-Star break, but hit only 10 more the rest of the season. McGwire has 37 homers in 81 games, with five remaining before next Tuesday's All-Star game in Denver.

"It doesn't really matter," McGwire said.

McGwire is on pace to hit 74 homers this season, which would shatter Roger Maris' record of 61 in 1961.

"McGwire is so focused and locked in right now, it's unbelievable," Royals manager Tony Muser said. "He may disagree, but I see him hit a ball out of the ballpark on SportsCenter every night."

McGwire, who has 32 home runs in 60 career games at Busch Stadium, also doubled in the first and singled in the fourth. After McGwire tapped out to third to lead off the ninth, many fans in the crowd of 41,801 streamed out of the park.

The Cardinals have lost six of seven, and have scored only 10 runs in the losses.

"If you don't play very good, you end up losing a lot," McGwire said. "It's not good, you know. I know we'd like to finish on a solid note going into the All-Star break and tonight wasn't a good feeling."

Rusch (6-9), who was shelled in his previous start, held the Cardinals to six hits in 7 2-3 innings.

Jeff Conine drove in two runs with an RBI double and sacrifice fly, and stole home on the back end of a double steal in the second for Kansas City, which has won seven of nine in its best stretch of the season.

Rusch allowed 12 hits and seven runs in 4 2-3 innings in his last start, June 24 in Pittsburgh. He held the Cardinals scoreless before McGwire's leadoff homer in the seventh.

Manny Aybar, a late switch as the Cardinals starter when manager Tony La Russa decided to put Mark Petkovsek in the bullpen, struggled with his control. Aybar (3-5) threw 108 pitches in five innings, allowing four runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Petkovsek was involved in a bench-clearing brawl last August in Kansas City when he ht Johnny Damon with a pitch.

"I thought he had a better chance," La Russa said of Aybar. "I like Petkovsek out of the bullpen the next three days."

Cardinals catcher Tom Pagnozzi helped the Royals score their second run in the second. With two outs and Rusch batting, Pagnozzi tried to throw out Mendy Lopez trying to steal and bounced his throw off the bag as Conine, who had come halfway down the line, trotted home.

After Jeff King, Dean Palmer and Conine walked to start the sixth, Sal Fasano hit an RBI single and another run scored on a double-play ball to make it 4-0.

^Notes: Damon, the Royals' leadoff hitter, got the game off to a slow start with a 15-pitch strikeout. Damon fouled off nine pitches in a row with a 3-2 count. ... The Royals have won four straight on the road and also have won six of their last eight interleague games for an 8-6 record. ... The Cardinals are 3-7 in interleague play. "Terrible, terrible," La Russa said. "It's embarrassing to not represent the league any better than that."

