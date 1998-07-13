Caminiti's 3 HRs Crush Dodgers

Ken Caminiti hit three home runs and drove in five runs Sunday to power the San Diego Padres to a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The switch-hitting Caminiti hit his first two homers right-handed against the Dodgers' Brian Bohanon, a two-run shot in the first inning and a solo homer in the third.

Batting left-handed against Antonio Osuna in the eighth, Caminiti gave the Padres a three-run lead with another two-run homer. It was his first career three-homer game.

The Padres lead the second-place San Francisco Giants by a season-high seven games in the NL West.

Caminiti has hit homers from both sides of the plate in a game nine times and has 15 career multiple-homer games. He has 22 hits in his last 45 at-bats spanning 13 games, including five homers and 14 RBI.

Trevor Hoffman, the brother of Dodgers manager Glenn Hoffman, pitched the ninth to earn a save for the second straight day. Hoffman leads the majors with 27 saves and has saved 35 straight dating to last year.

The Padres' victory spoiled the Dodger debut of Bohanon (2-5), acquired from the New York Mets two days earlier.

Caminiti's second homer of the game snapped a 3-3 tie in the third inning.

San Diego starter Joey Hamilton led off the inning with his first homer of the year, just the fourth of his career, to draw the Padres even.

Caminiti cappe his day with a homer just inside the left-field foul pole, his 15th.

Hamilton (7-9) went six innings and gave up three runs, two earned, and six hits.

Bohanon, who came to Los Angeles in a deal that sent Greg McMichael back to the Mets, gave up four runs and five hits in four innings.

While Caminiti is on a hitting spree, teammate Tony Gwynn is going through a career-worst slump. Gwynn, the eight-time NL batting champion, went 0-for-3 to extend his skid to 0-for-17 over the past five games. The longest previous hitless streak in his 17-year career was 14 games.

Bohanon got off to a rocky start, giving up a two-run homer to Caminiti in the opening inning.

The Dodgers came right back to score twice off Hamilton in the bottom of the inning, on Adrian Beltre's RBI groundout and a run-scoring single by Bobby Bonilla.

Bonilla's single to shallow right field left the bases loaded with one out, but Hamilton escaped without further damage by getting Charles Johnson on a popup and Alex Cora on a grounder.

Wilton Guerrero tied a career-high with four hits for the Dodgers.

Notes

Bohanon was 2-4 with a 3.15 ERA in 25 games with the Mets this season, including four starts. He became just the second left-hander to start a game for Los Angeles in seven seasons. The other, Dennis Reyes , went to Cincinnati as part of the trade for closer Jeff Shaw .

Hoffman is 9-8 as the Dodgers' manager since replacing the fired Bill Russell .

Wally Joyner doubled in the fourth inning and has hit safely in 22 consecutive starts.