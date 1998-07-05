Caminiti, Gwynn Propel Padres

It's getting to be Ken Caminiti's time of year.

The San Diego third baseman, whose torrid second half in 1996 made him the unanimous pick for the NL MVP Award, is red hot with one game left before the All-Star break.

Caminiti had a three-run homer and five RBIs as the Padres beat Colorado 9-1 on Saturday night before 61,148 fans, the largest baseball crowd ever in San Diego and the biggest in the majors this year.

Caminiti also doubled twice and had a sacrifice fly. In his last eight games, he is 15-for-28 (.536) with six doubles, two homers and nine RBIs, raising his average from .240 to .277 and having four three-hit games. In the Padres' 4-2 victory Friday night, he hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning.

"I'm feeling better," said Caminiti, who missed 21 games in May because of a thigh injury. "When you take a whole month off, you're trying to find yourself again. I'm trying to get it."

Caminiti had offseason knee surgery and also has been bothered by a sore back this year.

"Health is key with Cammy," manager Bruce Bochy said. "That's why he's running so well. He has his legs under him. He was playing without his legs."

The switch-hitting Caminiti hit two doubles and a sacrifice fly batting right-handed against Bobby Jones and homered from the left side against Jerry Dipoto.

"He kills us, especially here, and he does it from both sides of the plate," said manager Don Baylor, whose Rockies dropped to 19 ½ 1/2 games behind the NL West-leading Padres. "We always seem to be in town when he's hot."

In 1995, Caminiti homered from both sides of the plate three times in four games, including one against Colorado. His five RBIs Saturday were his most since driving in six at Colorado on July 10, 1997.

Mark Langston (3-1) allowed six hits in six scoreless innings and struck out five for his second straight home victory. Kevin Brown, selected to the NL All-Star team, struck out the side in the seventh as he got in some work before the break. He had struck out 10 and allowed four hits in seven innings in an 8-4 victory at Oakland on Wednesday.

Caminiti hit an RBI double in the first, a sacrifice fly in the third and then greeted Dipoto with a homer to right on a 3-2 pitch with none out in the seventh for a 6-0 lead. Quilvio Veras and Tony Gwynn singled off Jones ahead of Caminiti's 12th homer.

Carlos Hernandez added an RBI double and Chris Gomez a run-scoring single in the seventh.

Gwynn, who had gone two games without a hit, had two singles to push his career total to 2,874 and move past Babe Ruth into 32nd place on the career list. Ruth, however, remains 600 home runs ahead of Gwynn, an eight-time NL batting champion.

Gwynn singled to center in the third and go an infield single in the seventh, an "excuse me" dribbler that came when he pulled the bat in front of his face on a high pitch from Jones. Dipoto then came on to face Caminiti.

Jones (2-3) walked Quilvio Veras and Gwynn opening the first, and Caminiti hit a bloop double to right field. Larry Walker appeared to battle the sun as he came in and the ball got past him. Gwynn scored on Jim Leyritz's sacrifice fly. Leyritz added an RBI single in the eighth.

Walker doubled leading off the second and took third on Carlos Hernandez's passed ball with none out, but was stranded. When Ellis Burks flied out to right for the second out, Gwynn made a perfect throw home to hold Walker.

Dante Bichette singled off Brian Boehringer for Colorado's run with two out in the eighth.

Jones allowed five runs on five hits in six-plus innings, walked five and struck out three. He also hit a batter and threw a wild pitch.

When asked about the All-Star break, Baylor said: "We've been on it for two days."

The crowd, drawn by a postgame fireworks show, broke the Padres record of 60,789 on June 12, when fireworks also followed the game.

Notes: Brown made just his second relief appearance in 298 big league games. His other relief appearance was May 10, 1994, when he allowed three runs and three hits in two innings. Brown had made 127 straight starts since then. ... The Padres, who are 17-3 vs. NL West teams, drew 16 walks in the first two games of this series. ... Langston has 2,400 strikeouts, moving him past Sandy Koufax and into 26th on the career list. ... In five games on this road trip, the Rockies have allowed 26 extra-base hits, including 14 doubles and 11 homers. ... If the Padres get the new downtown ballpark they're pushing for, the biggest crowd will be approximately 41,000.

©1998 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed