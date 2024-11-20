Business pioneers of the Pacific Northwest

Presented by Visit Seattle & CBS News Brand Studio.

There are no shortage of reasons to visit Seattle. Whether you're drawn to iconic landmarks like the Space Needle, stunning landscapes including Mount Rainier or the innovation-driven economy that keeps the city buzzing, there's something for everyone. In Seattle, businesses that started here thrive, and that's reflected in the stories of three of the city's homegrown brands: Nordstrom, Alaska Airlines and REI.

Nordstrom's legacy of innovation

Seattle is a magnet for pioneering companies that embody a unique blend of ambition and community. From global corporations like Starbucks, Amazon and Expedia, to beloved local brands, innovation is at the heart of the city's DNA.

Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom and his family have led one of Seattle's most iconic brands for over a century.

"My great-grandfather ended up opening up a shoe store that over 123 years has become what our company is today," he said. "We've benefited from everything that the city has become."

Nordstrom was co-founded in 1901 by Swedish immigrant John Nordstrom. The company has grown into a retail juggernaut with more than 360 locations nationwide. Today, their flagship store remains proudly rooted downtown, just blocks away from their original location.

The business has benefited from how Seattle has evolved over the last century. Nordstrom credits the city's flourishing technology industry with helping the company keep up with trends.

"We were very early in the e-commerce business, and that was a direct result of having that level of talent here in the city," he said.

Nordstrom's story illustrates how Seattle's forward-thinking culture fuels long-term success.

"Seattle is a no-nonsense hard-working place," Nordstrom added. "It's also a very friendly place. And our focus on customer service is something that I think is a reflection of the community here."

Globally connected with Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines takes Seattle's spirit of adventure to the skies.

The company's roots go back to 1932 when Mac McGee shuttled customers across the Alaska territory with a single three-seater Stinson plane. More than 70 years ago, the company moved its headquarters to Seattle to take advantage of all the city offers. Alaska Airlines has expanded to over 100 non-stop destinations and connects passengers with over 30 global carriers.

"As Seattle has grown, so have we," said Constance von Muehlen, Alaska Airlines COO. "I think Seattle is really a gateway to the world and has become more so in the last 20 years."

The airline's deep ties to the region also extend to the in-flight experience, where Seattle's local brands are put on display.

"We offer things like Beecher's cheese or Evergreens salads or Seattle Chocolate. It's really a wonderful partnership to showcase the great things that come from this city."

The great outdoors, the REI way

Seattle is a gateway to adventure, so it's no surprise the city's rugged surroundings gave rise to REI. Founders Mary and Lloyd Anderson pooled resources with 21 friends to get better prices on mountain climbing gear in 1938, and Recreational Equipment Incorporated was born.

REI President and CEO Eric Artz credits the region's natural environment for shaping the brand's mission.

"The inspiration of REI began with what we have around us here in the Seattle area, which is just the joy of spending time outside in incredible outdoor, natural places," Artz explained.

With 24 million co-op members and more than 190 locations, REI's footprint extends far beyond Seattle, yet its core values remain rooted in the Pacific Northwest.

"There is a very entrepreneurial can-do spirit here in the Seattle area. There is a care for one another as well. I think it's all of those kind of values and attributes that contributed, you know, literally to the idea of the cooperative," Artz said.

Collective business ethos is a win for Seattle

Whether it's Nordstrom's commitment to service, Alaska Airlines' adventurous spirit or REI's passion for stewardship, these businesses demonstrate how Seattle fosters growth and transformation, creating a city where ambition and collaboration shape the future.

Seattle's hometown companies prove that success extends beyond profit, cultivating a culture of innovation and care that defines the city's business ecosystem.