Bulls To Name New Coach Soon

Chicago Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf expects his team to name a new coachbut insisted Wednesday he still doesn't know whether Michael Jordan will retire.

In an interview on ESPN's Up Close, Reinsdorf said he talked with Jordan about possible candidates to replace Phil Jackson but that the five-time MVP doesn't have veto power over the selection.

"I had a nice conversation with Michael before July 1. Since then, of course, because of the lockout I'm not allowed to talk to him," Reinsdorf said.

"But I think I have a pretty good feel at this point. Under the rules, when we do reach a decision I'm just simply not allowed to talk to Michael."

The Bulls won a sixth title in June and Jackson then declined an offer to return. Jordan maintained throughout the season he wouldn't play for a coach other than Jackson, but softened his stance in the playoffs.

"We're not going to get a coach who would have a difficult time coaching Michael Jordan, but Michael's not the kind of guy who wants to run a franchise. He doesn't want to select a coach. He doesn't want to veto any coaches. So I don't think that's a big issue," Reinsdorf said.

"I mentioned some names of possible candidates to Michael. Michael would never want to tell me who the coach should be or who the coach should not be. That's not Michael Jordan."

"I think I understand Michael. I would be foolish to hire somebody without feeling confident that this is somebody that Michael could play for."

The leading candidate, according to most reports, is Iowa State coach Tim Floyd, whom Jordan derisively referred to as "Pink" during the season. Floyd is a fishing buddy of Bulls general manager Jerry Krause.

In addition to Floyd, NBA assistants Paul Silas (Charlotte), Scott Skiles (Phoenix), Rick Carlisle (Indiana) and Ron Rothstein (Cleveland) have interviewed.

Reinsdorf said he didn' know how Jordan was leaning on retirement. Jordan has not made a public comment since last month before a golf tournament in North Carolina when he said he still had not made up his mind but wanted no part of a rebuilding process.

He is scheduled to play in a pro-am event in the Ameritech Senior Open in suburban Long Grove, Ill., on Thursday.

"Michael has to make a decision based on who the coach is and what his own personal desires are," Reinsdorf said.

"He indicated earlier that he was going to take all summer really to decide whether he wanted to play. I think he deserves the right to take as long as he wants to decide what he wants to do with his future."

"I don't know if he wants to come back. I don't know if he is going to come back. I do know Michael is still the best player in the NBA. What I said at the trophy presentation is that I hope Michael, Scottie (Pippen) and the rest of the players will come back and defend the championship."

The Bulls have nine free agents and that has made selecting a coach difficult because it's not known who will return and who won't, Reinsdorf said.

