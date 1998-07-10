Bulls Interview Ron Rothstein

The Chicago Bulls aren't leaving anything to chance in their search to replace the coach who won six NBA titles in eight years.

When Cleveland assistant Ron Rothstein interviewed with Chicago management last week, the meeting lasted almost an entire afternoon. Both chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and general manager Jerry Krause were involved, Rothstein said.

"There were a couple of surprises along the way," the 19-year NBA veteran told The Associated Press on Friday by telephone from Cleveland. "It was in-depth and very thorough."

The Bulls have at least five people on their short list to replace Phil Jackson, who left almost three weeks ago. In addition to Rothstein, they are Iowa State coach Tim Floyd and current NBA assistants Rick Carlisle (Indiana), Paul Silas (Charlotte) and Scott Skiles (Phoenix).

Skiles has an interview scheduled Saturday.

Rothstein wouldn't elaborate on his interview. Asked if there was talk about Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman's future, he said he couldn't comment.

Rothstein also said no timetable was given on when a decision would be made, and he doesn't know if there will be additional interviews.

"All I know is I was told they would be back in touch," he said. "Obviously, they don't want to drag this out forever, but they don't want to rush things, either."

One of Chicago's priorities IS finding a defensive specialist, and Rothstein fits that. He's spent the past five years as the top assistant in Cleveland, usually one of the NBA's best defensive teams. The Cavaliers were fourth in the league last season in opponents scoring average, allowing 89.8 points a game.

Cleveland finished with a 47-35 record, losing to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.

Rothstein also was Detroit coach Chuck Daly's top assistant from 1986-88 - he and Rodma joined the Pistons the same year - and is credited with helping create the defense that was instrumental in the Pistons' championship runs in 1989 and 1990.

Rothstein began his NBA career in 1979 as a scout, and was first hired as an assistant in 1983 by then-Atlanta coach Mike Fratello. After his stint in Detroit, Rothstein was hired in July 1988 to be the Miami Heat's first coach.

He spent three seasons with the Heat, returning to Detroit as a commentator during the 1991-92 season. He became the Pistons head coach in 1992, moving to Cleveland the following year.

"My experience and the fact I've been in the league 15 years," Rothstein said when asked to describe his strengths. "My overall feel for the pro game."

While Rothstein said it's premature to talk about the job, he knows that if he gets it, it won't be an easy one.

"How do you top what Phil did?" he asked. "If Michael and Scottie and Dennis come back and if you don't repeat, then you haven't done a good job. And if they don't come back, you're rebuilding and that's always a difficult thing."

But regardless of what happens, Rothstein said he was happy just to be interviewed.

"The fact that this organization has won six championships in eight years and they're looking for a new coach and they would consider me is flattering," he said.

