CBS News Correspondent Jim Axelrod and I spent Tuesday in the small west Texas town of Andrews. The town is flat, hot, dry and reliant on the oil industry. There are 14,000 people in the county and 7,000 oil wells. With oil prices down and little hope of an upturn, the town is looking to diversify. And they are looking to an unusual source: napalm.

When most people think of napalm, they think of devastation in Vietnam. But the people of Andrews think of money and opportunity. A local company is vying for a $20+ million contract to dispose of 3.3 million gallons of napalm left over from the Vietnam War. Two months ago, residents of a Chicago suburb were so opposed to the idea of napalm being treated in their community, they stopped the train the napalm was traveling on in Kansas City and sent it back to California.

To visit the town that says "bring on the napalm," watch the CBS Evening News Thursday night.

Reported by Alice Maggin

©1998, CBS Worldwide Inc., All Rights Reserved