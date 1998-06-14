Brewers Shut Down Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates are running into some of the best pitching they've seen all season. What's surprising is it's coming from the Milwaukee Brewers

Jeff Juden pitched a five-hitter and barely missed the first shutout of his major league career and Jeromy Burnitz hit two of Milwaukee's three homers, leading the Brewers past Pittsburgh 8-1 Saturday night.

The Brewers are 4-0 against the Pirates this season, allowing only six runs.

"It's hard to explain anything like that," Burnitz said. "We're just playing well against well, and we're starting to come around on offense."

After winning two of three at Cleveland, the Pirates have been outscored 12-3 at home in consecutive losses that vaulted Milwaukee past them into third place in the NL Central.

"Their pitching has dominated our hitters," Pirates manager Gene Lamont said. "Just when you kind of think you've got your offense going, all of a sudden you get shut down. Juden's been inconsistent before, but his control was the best I've seen."

Juden (6-5), who had a 22.50 ERA in two prior appearances in Pittsburgh, struck out nine and walked three. The right-hander, who had lost four in a row, has both of the Brewers' NL-low two complete games.

Backup catcher Bobby Hughes added a two-run double off Jason Schmidt (8-3) and helped shut down the Pirates by twice throwing out base runners.

"This was really the Juden and Bobby Hughes show," Brewers manager Phil Garner said. "It seemed like he (Juden) was ahead of just about every hitter. He kept them under his thumb all night long. He threw a couple of fastballs that moved so much, I thought they were sliders."

Juden (6-5) came within two outs of recording his first shutout in 119 games and 54 starts since breaking into the majors with Houston in 1991.

Kevin Young hit a sacrifice fly with one out in the ninth after Tony Womack led off with a triple.

"I had command of all three of my pitches for the first time in a long while," Juden said. "I was just trying to mix it up, and everything was working."

Juden recovered from two consecutive poor starts that saw him surrender 11 runs over 13 innings in losses to Atlanta and Kansas City.

It also was a reversal for Schmidt, who lost his second in a row after previously not losing for two months. He trailed 1-0 until the seventh, then was roughed up for five runs on five hits in his final 1 2-3 innings.

Schmidt had gone seven straight starts without yielding more than two runs.

"I never thought I'd give up six runs," said Schmidt, whose ERA climbed from 3.51 to 3.80. "I actually thought this was going to be one of my better starts of the season. But it seems like I lost everything in the seventh."

Maybe that's why he was surprised that he was asked to pitch the eighth after already throwing 108 pitches. He finished with a season-high 140.

"I thought I was going to be out of there," he said. "But the way I look at it, I probably would have been upset either way. I probably would have been mad if they'd taken me out."

The Brewers, who got two solo homers from Jose Valentin in winning 4-2 Friday, got another solo shot Saturday from Burnitz in the fourth inning the only run in the first six innings.

Burnitz added a two-run shot off Javier Martinez in the ninth, one inning after Mark Loretta hit a three-run drive off a tiring Schmidt.

Hughes' double followed Dave Nilsson's leadoff single and Valentin's walk in the seventh.

Notes: Hughes previously had thrown out only two of 10 runners. ... Al Martin hit into a double play while going 0-for-2, extending his hitless streak to 18 at-bats. ... The Brewers' starting pitchers have gone 25 consecutive games without retiring their opponents in order in the first inning. ... Womack hasn't hit into a double play in 175 games. ... Schmidt, who lost 3-2 Sunday to Minnesota, was trying to join Atlanta's Greg Maddux as the NL's only nine-game winners. ... Milwaukee is 6-1 against Pittsburgh since the teams first met in interleague play last season.

