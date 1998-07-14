Brewers' Newfield Powers Past Phillies

Marc Newfield's motivation is simple.

"The 31st is coming up and I don't want to be traded again," Newfield said after hitting an RBI double and a solo homer that lifted the Milwaukee Brewers past the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 Monday night.

Newfield was traded from Seattle to San Diego on July 31, 1995, and from the Padres to the Brewers exactly a year later.

He has struggled to find his stroke since shoulder surgery last Aug. 1, but Brewers manager Phil Garner noticed Newfield's more aggressive approach paying off in batting practice. With David Nilsson struggling, Garner gave him a rare start in left field.

Newfield became part of a new lineup that included Mark Loretta in place of slumping Jose Valentin at shortstop.

"I'm going at it on a day-to-day basis," Garner said. "Valentin and Nilsson are both extremely important to this ballclub winning."

Loretta made several nice defensive plays and reached base three times in four plate appearances.

Steve Woodard (6-5) allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 1-3 innings in stopping Philadelphia from winning seven straight for the first time since May 1995.

Al Reyes replaced Woodard in the seventh inning following Mark Lewis' double. After a wild pitch, Lewis scored on Desi Relaford's infield single to pull the Phillies to 4-2. But Doug Glanville lined out to first to end the inning.

After center fielder Marquis Grissom's two-base error on Gregg Jefferies' fly ball leading off the eighth, Scott Rolen drew a walk. In came left-hander Mike Myers, who got Rico Brogna on a double-play comebacker and Mike Lieberthal on a liner to the mound.

Bob Wickman pitched the ninth for his 13th save in 14 chances.

The Phillies had never faced the Brewers at County Stadium, and they played with a lack of comfort that resulted in several miscues, both mental and physical, although Milwaukee failed to take advantage.

After Rolen's solo homer, his 18th, gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the first, the Brewers sent 14 batters to the plate in the first two innings but came away with just three runs.

Fernando Vina appeared to have an inside-the-park homer leading off the Brewers' half, but he was sent back to second because the ball rolled under the padding in right-center.

Vina took third on Tyler Green's errant pickoff throw, then beat third baseman Rolen's throw home on Jeff Cirillo's bouncer to tie it.

Jeromy Burnitz followed with a single to right, and Bobby Abreu's throw to the plate beat Mark Loretta, but Lieberthal didn't apply the tag.

Rolen's diving grab of Grissom's liner prevented an extra-base hit before Newfield followed with an RBI double over the head of left fielder Jefferies, who broke the wrong way on contact, making it 3-1.

Then, Mke Matheny, fresh off the disabled list, got a green light on 3-and-0 and popped out with the bases loaded. Woodard struck out to end the inning.

Garner angrily defended his decision to let Matheny swing away.

"He's going to hit on 3-and-0 and the pitcher up next," Garner fumed. "Matheny is going to hit, whether he's been in the lineup no days or 20 straight days.

"Give him a take? Damn, he's going to get a fastball right there," Garner said. "He got a fastball up in the zone, he could have hit it out of the ballpark. ... It's a good call, end of conversation."

Garner then pointed to general manager Sal Bando, seated in his office, and said: "If he tells me it's a bad call, it's a different story."

"He's the manager," Bando responded with a shrug.

But the Phillies knew they escaped an even bigger inning.

"I told the umpire, `That was the stupidest thing I've seen in a while,' " Green said.

Lieberthal was equally surprised that Matheny swung.

"Yeah, and it looked like a ball, too," Lieberthal said.

Green (6-5) gave up four runs on five hits, including Newfield's second homer of the season, which gave Milwaukee a 4-1 lead in the third. Green also hit two batters.

Notes:

The Brewers activated Matheny (rib cage) before the game and optioned outfielder Brian Banks to Triple-A Louisville.

After drawing 184,432 fans for a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs, the Brewers drew 17,230 for the Phillies' first visit to County Stadium since 1965.