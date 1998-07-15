Brewers Edge Phillies, Schilling

Curt Schilling's loss was Scott Karl's gain.

Schilling turned in his major-league best ninth complete game, but it was Karl who won for the first time in a month Wednesday, allowing one earned run in seven innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2.

Karl (7-4), who last won on June 12, allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits, striking out three and walking two.

"Somebody like Schilling or Kerry Wood, you've got to bring your ``A" game," Karl said. "If you don't, you're in trouble. You have to know what's coming to the table. You've got to concentrate all the time, but it helps a little more when you're facing a great pitcher."

Al Reyes pitched the eighth and Bob Wickman got into a jam in the ninth, but worked out of it for his 14th save in 15 opportunities by striking out Rico Brogna and Mike Lieberthal with the bases loaded.

"The bullpen is what has carried us all year," Brewers manager Phil Garner said. "Wickman, even though he had the bases loaded, he still made the pitches to get us out of it."

Schilling (9-9) allowed three runs on eight hits. Schilling, who entered the game tied with Seattle's Randy Johnson for the major-league strikeout lead, struck out four to push his total to 189.

"It wasn't good enough to win today, period," Schilling said. ``Good outings don't get slapped on the back. You've still got to win."

The Brewers scored twice in the first.

Marquiss Grissom singled with one out and Jeff Cirillo doubled. Grissom scored on Jeromy Burnitz's RBI ground ball to second, then Mark Newfield singled to score Cirillo.

Kevin Sefcik's first homer of the year to lead off the third made it 2-1. With two outs, Newfield dropped Doug Glanville's routine fly to left for a two-base error and Gregg Jefferies followed with an RBI double down the left-field line.

Milwaukee took the lead for good in the fourth when Bob Hamelin singled with one out, moved to third on Jose Valentin's double and scored on Mike Matheny's RBI ground out to short.

"They did what they had to do with runners in scoring position and they pitched well enough to win," Schilling said. "There's no consolation in that for us."

Pinch-hitter Kevin Jordan singled to open the ninth. Jefferies reached on an infield single and Scott Rolen then bounced back to Wickman, who knocked the ball down and didn't have a play at any base. After the error, he redeemed himself by striking out Brogna and Lieberthal, the fourth and fifth hitters in the Phillies' lineup.

"It just hit me in the middle of the palm," Wickman said. ``I just dropped it. I think I got a little excited trying to turn a double play. It was all my fault."

"The last thing I wanted to do was blow the last game of the homestand."

Notes:

Newfield made his third consecutive start in left field in place of Dave Nilsson, who has one home run and 18 RBI in 153 at-bats.

The Brewers signed pitcher Michael Penney , their eighth-round selection in the June free agent draft. Penney, who pitched last season for University of Southern California, has been assigned to Helena of the Pioneer League.

Schilling has pitched through the seventh inning in 20 of his 21 starts.

Glanville's fifth-inning single extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Wickman's 14 saves have come in succession after blowing his first opportunity.