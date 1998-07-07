Brazil Tops Dutch; Finals Next

Maybe Brazil's coach knows something the rest of the world is only now realizing.

He guaranteed his players that they would defeat the Netherlands -- and they did, 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 tie on Tuesday to move within one victory of a fifth World Cup championship. No one else has more than three.

"I went up to each one and said, `We are going to win, we're going to be champions.' I passed confidence to them," coach Mario Zagallo said.

Brazil hit all four shots in the shootout, and Taffarel stopped consecutive attempts by Philip Cocu and Ronald de Boer to end a classic game between perhaps the two best teams in the tournament.

But only one could advance to the final on Sunday, and despite some questions about whether Brazil is as strong as in the past, its samba party is headed back to the outskirts of Paris where this World Cup journey began.

"I felt we deserved a moment of joy," said Taffarel, who helped Brazil win its 1994 crown in the United States. "Brazil now can be very proud of the team. We have a great force behind us for the final. We are very ready."

Brazil also won a shootout to take the World Cup four years ago, and its marksmen hit the net over goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar each time Tuesday. Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Emerson and captain Dunga did the damage.

But after Frank de Boer, the best player on the field through 120 minutes, and Dennis Bergkamp beat Taffarel, the goalkeeper shut the door.

His final save set off wild celebrations among the yellow-clad players on the field and the similarly dressed -- and painted -- fans in the stands. And they plan to do it again in Saint-Denis against the winner of the semifinal between France and Croatia on Wednesday.

"The overtime and shootout was heart, all heart," Zagallo said. "We showed willpower and desire and the Dutch did the same."

Indeed, the Netherlands never backed down against such a formidable foe, and found a little more Dutch magic to tie it. Patrick Kluivert scored with three minutes left in regulation, the third straight game in which the Dutch got a goal in the dying minutes.

They couldn't find the net often enough in the shootout, though.

"You should shoot it in," said Ronald de Boer, Frank's twin. "We could have won. Now, the dream is over."

Brazil erased any doubts that this squad is worthy of its status as the top-ranked team in the world. There were questions when the Brazilians were spotty in earlier rounds, springing some leaks in their defense and not dominating midfield.

But their victory over a superb Dutch team was convincing evidence that Francor Croatia will face a daunting task.

"I am happy and satisfied with the performance of the Dutch team against a great, great team," said Netherlands coach Guus Hiddink.

Ronaldo, the two-time world player of the year, was held in check throughout the scoreless first half, but broke free down the middle just 21 seconds after halftime. He took a perfect cross from Rivaldo on left wing, and after a deft touch of the left foot, sent the ball through the legs of van der Saar.

That began a fiesta of song from the legions of Brazilians in the stands, and brought a huge smile of relief from Ronaldo.

But Kluivert took a pinpoint pass from Ronald de Boer and headed it off Taffarel's hands into the net to set up the overtime.

Both goalkeepers made diving saves early in the extra period, and Kluivert missed by inches after a great pass from Frank de Boer. Ronaldo made a spectacular 60-yard run, but the ever-present de Boer slid to knock the ball away.

Ronaldo could not shed his shadow in the first half. Nearly every time he touched the ball, Frank de Boer picked it clean.

But he did have one excellent chance in the penalty area, only to see Jaap Stam make a sliding block. Bebeto later just missed on a header.

Ronaldo did not miss to open the second half, however, taking advantage of the Netherlands' shortage on defense. With Arthur Numan suspended and Winston Bogarde injured, midfielder Cocu was forced to the left back position, and was beaten on the play.

Ronaldo also missed on a breakaway in the 74th minute, just moments after going down when kicked on the ankle. He was still limping as he headed in on van der Saar, and Edgar Davids caught up, pushing the ball just wide before Ronaldo could get off a decent shot.

Rivaldo almost scored from the seat of his pants, shoveling a shot off a brilliant feed by Denilson. But van der Saar kicked it away.

Brazil kept pressing for the clincher and nearly got caught when the Dutch went on a 3-on-2 counterattack. But Kluivert, continuing to misfire, shot way too high.

Then, finally, he came through -- a bit earlier than when Davids and Bergkamp got their winning goals in the second round and quarterfinals.

