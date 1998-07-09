Brazil Not Worried About France

The blackest day in Brazilian soccer history is now serving as an inspiration to the team ahead of Sunday's World Cup final against France

In 1950 Brazil were beaten 2-1 by Uruguay in the final before 200,000 of their own fans after they started as hot favourites to take the title.

The crowd at the famous Maracana stadium watched in stunned silence as Uruguay came from behind against a Brazilian team that needed only to draw to take the title -- 1950 was the only World Cup to have been decided with a league format -- after hammering 13 goals in their previous two final round games.

When Brazil play France, the hosts will have the backing of the crowd and the world champions hope they can do to the French what the Uruguayans did to them in a game still remembered nearly half a century later.

"We lost in the Maracana against Uruguay and so maybe we can make France pass through this same experience," said midfielder Leonardo, who missed a chance to play in he final four years ago because of suspension.

Coach Mario Zagallo, who was in the team when Brazil beat host nation Sweden 5-2 in the final of the 1958 World Cup, agreed that French home advantage was not a problem.

"We have played in these circumstances in another generation," he said. "All our (world) titles have been won in other countries."

"We are ready to play against the supporters knowing that there are 160 million people on our side back in Brazil."

Earlier French players and coach Aime Jacquet called on supporters in the Stade de France to throw off their inhibitions and get behind the home side. Captain Didier Deschamps complained the atmosphere was like a funeral in some games.

Brazil's four world titles were won in Sweden, Chile, Mexico and the United States. They are the only country to have won the cup outside their own continent.

Last year, Brazil won in even more unlikely circumstances as they beat Bolivia 3-1 in La Paz in the final of the Copa America. The altitude of the Hernando Siles stadium, which lies 3,600 metres above sea level, makes it probably the most difficult venue in the world for visitors to play in.

Zagallo said that home advantage would make France favourites but said his team had nothing to fear.

"We have players in our group who have been through the experience of a World Cup final," he said, referring to 1994 when Brazil beat Italy on penalties to take their fourth title.

"France has no player who has been through the experience. If there's going to be any nervousness, it's going to be on their side."

He finished with a characteristic declaration of confidence. "I believe in Brazilian football, in everything we have achieved so far. There's just one game to go. ... We will not miss this opportunity."

