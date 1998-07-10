Braves Power Past Marlins 6-4

Not worried anymore about having to swing at pitches out of the strike zone, the Atlanta Braves caught up to Livan Hernandez

Chipper Jones, Gerald Williams and Javy Lopez homered to power the Braves to their ninth straight victory Thursday night, a 6-4 decision over the Florida Marlins.

Jones hit a two-run homer in the first inning, Williams led off with a solo shot in the fifth and Lopez reached the left-field upper deck with a three-run blast in the sixth.

It was the first time Atlanta faced Hernandez since the Cuban defector racked up 15 strikeouts in Game 5 of last year's NL Championship Series, a 2-1 Florida win. Home plate umpire Eric Gregg came under fire for an ultra-wide strike zone in that contest. Florida won the NLCS in six games on the way to its World Series triumph.

"Last time the strike zone was about that wide," Jones said, holding his hands about three feet apart. "This time we had somebody who had a better idea of the strike zone, and we were able to zero in a little more."

Jones, the NL's All-Star third baseman, lacked only a triple to hit for the cycle. He doubled and scored in the sixth and singled in the seventh.

Hernandez pitched six innings, giving up six runs and six hits in losing for the first time since June 3. He was 4-0 his previous five starts, never going less than 7 2-3 innings.

"I was keeping the ball low before, when things were going well," said Hernandez, MVP of both the NLCS and World Series. "I the later innings, I started getting my pitches up and they took advantage of it."

Atlanta's winning streak is its longest since taking nine straight heading into the 1995 All-Star break.

John Smoltz (6-2) went six innings to win for the second time in four starts since returning from his second stint on the disabled list. He gave up seven hits and two walks, striking out eight as the radar gun consistently clocked him in the mid-90s.

"I'm just trying to be careful with him," Braves manager Bobby Cox said. "He was around 95 or 96 (mph) all night. That's as hard as he's thrown in his life."

Smoltz said the All-Star break was a benefit, giving him a chance to relax after working all year to bounce back from elbow trouble. He began the season on the DL after December surgery on his right elbow, then missed a month when it flared up in May.

"I don't want to sound like an old man, but because of the surgery, it takes a little longer for me to get ready to throw," he said. "Control-wise, I was right where I wanted to be."

Kerry Ligtenberg pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

Smoltz sailed through five innings, scattering four hits, before the Marlins used three singles to score twice in the sixth. Gregg Zaun and Craig Counsell had RBI singles to end the shutout.

Florida also scored twice in the eighth against Dennis Martinez. Todd Zeile doubled for his third hit and scored on a triple by Derrek Lee. Zaun then hit a grounder to second baseman Keith Lockhart, whose throw home was up the line and behind the hard-charging Lee.

Jones' 22nd homer of the season gave Atlanta a 2-0 lead in the first. Ozzie Guillen opened with a walk and Jones hit a 2-1 pitch into the right-field pavilion.

Williams opened the fifth with his third homer of the year, and Lopez put the game away with his 20th homer. Jones doubled, Andres Galarraga singled and Lopez hit a 1-0 pitch that just cleared the railing above the Miami Dolphins' Honor Roll.

Notes

All 22 of Jones' homers have come while batting left-handed. Last year, the switch-hitter hit 20 of his 21 homers from the left side.

Marlins rookie right-hander Eric Ludwick , who missed two months because of a broken arm, was activated from the disabled list before the game. He takes the roster spot of Jay Powell who was traded to Houston Sunday.