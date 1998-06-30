Braves LF Klesko Out For A Week

Left fielder Ryan Klesko , one of the Atlanta Braves ' hottest hitters in June, had his appendix removed Monday and will be out for a week to 10 days.

Klesko was sent to Piedmont Hospital after he began to experience stomach pains. His appendix was removed by arthroscopic surgery after tests were performed, team spokesman Jim Schultz said.

Klesko was batting .285 with 13 homers and 47 RBIs. In June, he batted .382 with five homers and 16 RBIs.

He had been filling in at first base for Andres Galarraga, who has missed the last five games with a sore back. Schultz did not know if Galarraga would be able to play Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

