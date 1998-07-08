CBSN
By CBSNews.com staff CBSNews.com staff CBS Sportsline July 8, 1998, 1:47 AM

Boston To Host Drafts In 1999


The National Hockey League's 1999 expansion and entry drafts will be held at the FleetCenter in Boston, it was announced Tuesday.

The expansion phase will take place June 25, with the entry stage to be conducted the following day.

Related Links

Gordon: Nothing personal, Brett ... it's just business

Happy: Wings do business right

NHL free agents:

  • Signings
  • Free-agent list

    Forum: What's the biggest surprise from this year's draft?

    • This year's draft was held in Buffalo, and the Nashville Predators stocked their roster full of veterans on draft Friday. Next year, the Atlanta Thrashers will be busy on draft Friday.

    Also on that Friday will be a 'top prospects preview,' giving fans a chance to learn about players expected to be taken in the entry phase the following day.

    © 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved

    CBS Sportsline

    Featured

    Popular on CBS News

    Latest from CBS News

    Latest from CBS News