Boston To Host Drafts In 1999

The National Hockey League's 1999 expansion and entry drafts will be held at the FleetCenter in Boston, it was announced Tuesday.

The expansion phase will take place June 25, with the entry stage to be conducted the following day.

This year's draft was held in Buffalo, and the Nashville Predators stocked their roster full of veterans on draft Friday. Next year, the Atlanta Thrashers will be busy on draft Friday.



Also on that Friday will be a 'top prospects preview,' giving fans a chance to learn about players expected to be taken in the entry phase the following day.

© 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved