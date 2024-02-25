"Boston Ski Party" gives Black kids and teens the chance to hit the slopes and experience winter sports

"Boston Ski Party" gives Black kids and teens the chance to hit the slopes "Boston Ski Party" gives Black kids and teens the chance to hit the slopes 01:46

NEWBURY, N.H. - More than 100 Black children and teens got the chance to hit the slopes in New Hampshire over the weekend thanks to a Boston group dedicated to exposing underrepresented communities to winter sports.

"It's fun. There's a bunch of big hills and double black diamonds," said one of the kids who got to ski at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury.

The trip was made possible by the Boston Ski Party, a local Black ski club that's been around since 1974.

"It means that it's going to open up doors for them. It means it's going to give them opportunities," said Boston Ski Party President Nina Miller-Browne. "It means it's going to have leverage they wouldn't normally have before."

More than 100 youth from Boston got the chance to learn how to ski at Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire. CBS Boston

Most of the young skiers and snowboarders between 10 and 18 years old have never previously participated in the sports. They visited Mount Sunapee free of charge and the leadership team is made up of volunteers.

"These kids live in New England," said Miller-Browne. "If you live in New England, you should be able to participate in winter sport. Winter sport is really expensive. If you don't have the funds, how are you supposed to engage in this activity?"

The kids and teens got firsthand instruction on how to handle the slopes with courage and confidence.

"I think it's a great opportunity to help them and I just love watching them when they first started and now and seeing them getting a lot of the turns and seeing that progress. It feels really nice," said one of the volunteers.