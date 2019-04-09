Border apprehensions reach 103,000 in March: "We've arrived at the breaking point"

U.S. immigration authorities apprehended more than 103,000 migrants — including approximately 53,000 families and nearly 9,000 unaccompanied children — along the U.S.-Mexico border last month, further overwhelming the Trump administration's efforts to address the unprecedented surge in migrant families from Central America heading north.

"We've arrived at the breaking point," Brian Hastings, chief of law enforcement operations for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), told reporters Tuesday.

With an average of 3,000 apprehensions per day in March, Hastings said immigration authorities are struggling to confront an "unprecedented humanitarian and border security crisis" near the southwestern border. He added the majority of the migrants apprehended were from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, collectively known as the "Northern Triangle."

The steady rise of Central American families journeying to the southern border in recent months has angered President Trump and his senior adviser Stephen Miller, another immigration hardliner — and prompted them to undertake a "tougher" approach on immigration in recent days.

This is a developing story.