Boeing 737 Max safety alert issued after Lion Air crash

Boeing has issued a safety alert to flight crews about potential erroneous readings from a sensor in its latest 737 Max aircraft, following last month's Lion Air crash in Indonesia that killed all aboard the jet that plunged into the sea.

Boeing said it issued an "Operations Manual Bulletin" that addresses flight crew procedures in cases when there is "erroneous input from an [Angle of Attack] sensor." The "angle of attack" is the angle of the airplane or its wings compared with oncoming air or wind.

The alert could signal that investigators are considering whether a software glitch or misinterpretation from pilots about the angle of the plane's nose could be at issue in the crash, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Lion Air flight with 189 people on board crashed into the sea moments after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Oct. 29, marking the first crash involving the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft. The "black box" data recorder from the jet shows its airspeed indicator malfunctioned on its last four flights, investigators said Monday.

In a statement, the FAA said it plans to mandate the use of Boeing's instructions about sensors.

"The FAA continues to work closely with Boeing, and as a part of the investigative team on the Indonesia Lion Air accident, will take further appropriate actions depending on the results of the investigation," the agency said in the statement.