Bob's blog: Ebola in New York City

(CBS News) -- This Sunday on "Face The Nation," Ebola hits America's largest city. How are New York officials handling the case? We'll talk to Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases plus get the latest from New York and our Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook.

Plus, we'll the latest on the terror threat at home and abroad. We'll have interviews with Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee. What more can we do to prevent home-grown terror plots? And where are we in the war against ISIS and other Mideast based terror groups ? We'll have a panel with Mike Morell, former deputy director of the CIA and a CBS News contributor, David Ignatius of the Washington Post, and CBS News Foreign Correspondent Clarissa Ward.

Finally, with mid-term elections just two weeks out, we'll have the final installment of our "Battleground Tracker" series---with new race results in all the key Senate battleground races. We'll have analysis from CBS News Elections Director Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes, CBS News Political Director John Dickerson, David Leonhardt, editor of The New York Times The Upshot and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report.

There's a lot to cover Sunday. Hope you'll join us.