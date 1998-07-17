Blues Sign Free-Agent Scott Young

The St. Louis Blues signed right wing Scott Young to a four-year contract Thursday, helping to fill a void left by the departure of Brett Hull.

Young is an unrestricted free agent who played last season with the Anaheim Mighty Ducks. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hull, one of the best and most colorful players in Blues history, became an unrestricted

free agent after balking at a $15 million contract offer in March because it did not include a no-trade clause. The Blues later decided not to re-sign him.

Hull, who has 554 career goals, signed a three-year, $17.5 million deal with the Dallas Stars.

Young realizes it will be tough to compete with Hull's legacy.

"I know expectations are high, and I am honored that the St. Louis Blues had such great interest in me," he said.

Young was on the Colorado team that won the Stanley Cup in 1996. He also played for Pittsburgh when the Penguins won the Cup in 1991.

Young played in 73 games last season, recording 13 goals, 20 assists and 22 penalty minutes. He scored a career-high 30 goals with the Quebec Nordiques in 1992-93, and had 64 points for Hartford in 1989-90.

Young was selected by the Hartford Whalers as their first choice, 11th overall, in the 1986 NHL Entry Draft. He also was a member of the U.S. squad that won the World Cup in 1996, and played on United States Olympic teams in 1988 and 1992.

