Blues Keep Courtnall, Lose Duchesne

The St. Louis Blues kept another of their big-money free agents Thursday, agreeing to a three-year contract with left wing Geoff Courtnall

The signing came two days after the Blues decided they wouldn't try to re-sign Brett Hull, their career leading scorer. That gave them enough money to keep Courtnall, 35, who led the team with 31 goals and was third in scoring with 62 points.

He's perhaps most valuable as an agitator.

"He's a guy that really gives us energy on the ice," general manager Larry Pleau said. "It's something we felt real good about."

Of the four Blues who could have been unrestricted free agents, Hull is the only one still on the market. Defenseman Steve Duchesne signed with the Los Angeles Kings Thursday, and the Blues signed All-Star defenseman Al MacInnis to a three-year, $15 million contract last month.

Pleau said the Blues hadn't been negotiating with Duchesne.

"We were just talking with Geoff and looking at forwards, and kind of keeping an eye on defense," Pleau said. "When you've got limited funds, you can't just go out and spend."

Courtnall also talked with the Dallas Stars, New York Rangers and New York Islanders, but he wanted to stay in St. Louis. He had been seeking a $10 million deal.

The Blues were concerned about hiage, but felt his production justified retaining him.

"It's just like with Al MacInnis," Pleau said. "We were worried about his age, too. Conditioning is the difference."

Courtnall had a big role in the Blues' opening-round playoff sweep of the Los Angeles Kings, scoring six points in Game 1. In game 3, he triggered a four-goal power-play that erased a 3-0 deficit when he took out goalie Jamie Storr.

Courtnall's sons, Justin and Adam, wrote Pleau a letter recently imploring the Blues to sign their dad. Both boys play youth hockey in St. Louis.

Pleau said he's going to frame the letter.

