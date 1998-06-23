Blue Jays Rout Expos

Juan Guzman is convinced more innings will bring him all the way back.

Guzman pitched a seven-hitter for his first win since May 26 and Jose Canseco homered Monday night, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 14-2 rout of the Montreal Expos.

Guzman (4-9) walked one and struck out five in his first complete game since Aug. 21, 1996. The right-hander, who had three losses and a no-decision in his previous four starts, underwent shoulder surgery last September.

"Last year I went through so many problems with my shoulder but right now I feel healthy," said Guzman. "I just need to get some innings so I can put it altogether because right now I'm close to 100 per cent."

Carlos Delgado and Juan Samuel also homered as the Blue Jays won the first of four games this week between Canada's teams.

Darrin Fletcher, who signed with Blue Jays as a free agent in the off-season after six years with Montreal, went 4-for-5 with two RBIs.

"I left on good terms with them," Fletcher said. "It wasn't like, ha-ha-ha, I'm a good player. I was up for the game because I was looking forward to see the guys."

Mike Stanley went 3-for-3 as Toronto got 18 hits off five Expos pitchers.

Rookie Brad Fullmer homered and hit his 30th double for Montreal.

Dave Stieb, who pitched in his first game since 1993 last week, began warming up in the bullpen during the eighth inning of his first game back with the Blue Jays in the SkyDome.

When Guzman came out to pitch the ninth, the crowd began chanting for Stieb, the winningest pitcher in Toronto history.

"He was just getting some work I wasn't going to bring him in there," Toronto manager Tim Johnson said. "Guzzie only had a total of 99 pitches and Guzzie's so strong so I wanted to leave him in there. He pitched a tremendous ballgame."

Canseco hit his 22nd homer, a two-run shot, in the third inning off rookie Carl Pavano (1-1) to give the Blue Jays a 4-0 lead.

The Blue Jays batted around in the fifth to score five runs, highlighted by Stanley's RBI double and a two-run single by Tony Fernandez.

Pavano, acquired from Boston in the Pedro Martinez deal, gave up four runs and six hits in just three innings.

"I left the ball over the plate and they capitalized on my mistakes," he said.

Montreal was 5-0 in Pavano's five previous starts.

The Blue Jays scored three more runs in the sixth to take a 12-1 lead.

Notes: Montreal's Rondell White left in the sixth inning with a strained left hamstring. ... Blue Jays reliever Paul Quantrill and Expos bullpen coach Pierre Arsenault were honored before the game by Baseball Canada. The two Canadians were presented with Team Canada jerseys and hats. ... The Expos won two of three against Toronto las season. ... The Expos placed outfielder Robert Perez on the 15 day disabled list with a sprained left wrist. ... Fernandez was hit in the right leg by a Pavano in the second inning and again in the third. ... Guzman got his 1,000th career strikeout in the fourth when he struck out Rondell White. ... Montreal pitcher Marc Valdes left the game in the sixth inning with a strained right elbow.

