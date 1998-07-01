Blue Jays Rally Past Mets 15-10

Alex Gonzalez is glad he didn't bunt.

Gonzalez hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in an eight-run eighth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays had their biggest offensive day of the season, beating the New York Mets 15-10 Wednesday on Canada Day.

With

Toronto trailing 8-7 in the eighth, Felipe Crespo and Ed Sprague hit consecutive singles off Mel Rojas (3-2) and Gonzalez hit a three-run homer for a 10-8 lead.

"I was thinking about actually push bunting," Gonzalez said. "I wanted to get Crespo in from third and Sprague into scoring position, but once I got ahead in the count, I was able to get a pitch I was looking for."

After Gonzalez's homer, Shannon Stewart was hit with a pitch, Shawn Green walked and Tony Fernandez hit an RBI double off John Hudek. Felipe Crespo's sacrifice fly made it 12-8 and Ed Sprague hit a three-run double.

Toronto, which won for the eighth time in 10 games, scored its most runs since July 13, 1996, when it beat Milwaukee 15-7. The eight-run inning tied the club record set at Minnesota in a 14-8 win on May 28, 1986.

Edgardo Alfonzo homerd twice for the Mets, raising his season total to six.

Toronto wore special uniforms (vests with the word "Canada" on the back and red T-shirts underneath) and red caps to commemorate the holiday, and the Blue Jays continued their hot play.

"I was really caught up in the moment," Gonzalez said. "Being Canada Day, it was important day for Canada and I was trying to just enjoy that moment. When I saw the ball go up I felt it had enough, I saw the left fielder go back and I was praying that it would go."

It was the second straight appearance in which Rojas gave up a crushing three-run homer. Last Friday against the Yankees, the Mets had a one-run lead when Paul O'Neill connected off Rojas.

"It was a high split-finger pitch," Piazza said. "He just didn't have the location on his pitches."

Rojas was pounded for five runs and three hits, facing just five batters.

"I won't use him in that situation again until he's pitching good again," Mets manager Bobby Valentine said. "He had a very good run early in the season but right now it's not fair to the team to put him in that situation."

Mets starter Hideo Nomo left after the third with a lower back strain. He allowed three earned runs and four hits, walked three and struck out three.

Dan Plesac (3-2) got two outs for the win. Blue Jays starter Woody Williams tied a career high with nine strikeouts, but gave up six runs and eight hits in five innings.

Carlos Delgado hit a sacrifice fly in the first, but Alfonzo's two-run homer put the Mets ahead in the third. Toronto took a 3-2 lead in the bottom half on Fernandez's RBI single and Mike Stanley's run-scoring double.

Butch Huskey tied it with an RBI single in the fourth, and former-Blue Jay John Olerud hit a three-run homer in the fifth for a 6-3 lead. Olerud, who was 3-for-4, also tripled and walked.

Toronto came right back and tied it in the bottom half off when Green hit a two-run homer off Turk Wendell and Darrin Fletcher singled in a run off Bill Pulsipher.

Alfonzo homered in the seventh for a 7-6 lead, but Delgado hit an RBI double in the bottom half. Butch Huskey then put the Mets ahead with a run-scoring single in the eighth.

Notes:

Toronto signd Tony Phillips to a minor-league contract. The 39-year-old utility player pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor cocaine possession charge last year.

It was the most runs in an inning against the Mets since Atlanta scored nine last Sept. 17.

Olerud tripled for the second consecutive day. The slow-footed first baseman has three triples this season.

Roger Clemens was picked for the AL All Star team for the seventh time. Clemens is 9-6 with a 3.71 ERA.

Mets starter Rick Reed was picked for his first All Star team. Reed, 9-5 with a 2.71 ERA, joins teammate Mike Piazza, voted to start at catcher.

Piazza hit a ball into the Sightlines restaurant during batting practice. The restaurant is just below SkyDome's Jumbotron.

Carlos Baerga left in the eighth because of tightness in his right hamstring.

Gonzalez's homer was his 400th hit of his career.