Blue Jays Fly Past White Sox 5-2

Carlos Delgado ended an 0-for-29 slump with two RBI singles Thursday to lead the Jays to a 5-2 victory over the the Chicago White Sox.

Delgado,

who had been hitless in seven games, longest drought of his career, broke a 2-2 tie with a hit in the fifth, then added another in the seventh to help the Blue Jays snap a four-game losing streak.

"He's the key to the ballclub," Toronto manager Tim Johnson said of Delgado.

Carpenter (6-4) was the key Thursday. He struck out a career-high 10 batters. Carpenter allowed four hits over eight innings to improve to 5-2 in his last eight starts.

"Whenever we got men in scoring position, he started throwing stuff like Roger Clemens throws," said Chicago pitcher James Baldwin.

"He was dominant today," White Sox manager Jerry Manuel said of Carpenter.

Randy Myers pitched the ninth for his 24th save. Toronto won for only the second time in the last 10 games.

Baldwin (4-4) took the loss allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks over 6 2-3 innings.

Two throwing errors -- by Baldwin and by reliever Keith Foulke -- led to two Toronto runs.

"It was poor execution on our part," White Sox manager Jerry Manuel said.

Robin Ventura doubled home Ray Durham and Chris Snopek to give Chicago a 2-0 lead in the first. Shawn Green's RBI single for the Blue Jays made it 2-1 in the third and Craig Grebeck's bases-loaded sacrifice fly tied it in the fourth.

Delgado hit his first RBI single in the fifth to go ahead 3-2. With two out and two on in the seventh, Delgado greeted Bryan Ward with an RBI single to make it 4-2.

"I've been scuffling really bad since the break," Delgado said. "I don't think I hit a ball hard the whole trip before today. It seemed like every time I went up there, it was 0-2."

Grebeck scored from third on a throwing error by Foulke in the eighth.

Frank Thomas was caught in an embarrassing double play in the White Sox sixth. With one out and Thomas at first after a walk, Albert Belle flied out to the warning track in left. Thomas had nearly reached third when left fielder Jose Canseco caught the ball. He was easily thrown out for a double play.

"I think he got lost," Manuel said of Thomas. "He just lost count."

"It could happen to any of us," Delgado said.

Notes:

The White Sox requested waivers on pitcher Jason Bere for the purpose of granting him his unconditional release. Bere, 27, was designated for assignment on July 9 when reliever Matt Karchner was activated from the disabled list. Bere was 3-7 in 18 games (15 starts) and had protested a move to the bullpen.

Belle, who leads the AL for July with 10 homers and 22 RBI went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

Carpenter's previous strikeout high was eight, accomplished twice last year on Aug. 24 at Kansas City and Sept. 14 at Seattle.