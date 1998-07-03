Blackhawks Sign Doug Gilmour

Doug Gilmour is moving to the Chicago Blackhawks from the New Jersey Devils as a free agent after coming to terms on a multiyear contract.

The NHL team did not disclose details in confirming the agreement, but the Chicago Sun-Times and WMAQ-AM quoted team sources saying it was a three-year contract worth $18 million.

The 35-year-old Gilmour is a 15-year NHL veteran with 381 goals and 795 assists in 1,125 games with St. Louis, Calgary, Toronto and New Jersey. He scored 13 goals and had 40 assists in 63 games with the Devils last season.

The Blackhawks also announced the signing of free-agent center Mark Janssens to a multiyear deal. He scored five goals and had seven assists in 74 games with Anaheim, the New York Islanders and Phoenix.

While the Blackhawks landed two free agents, they lost out on Brett Hull, who may have been No. 1 among those who became free agents on July 1. Hull came to terms today with the Dallas Stars.

Hull's asking price had gone to between $7 million and $10 million per season, well over the $5.5 million the Hawks were prepared to offer when the free-agent market opened.

