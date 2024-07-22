Black Surfing Rockaway makes all feel welcome on the waves

Queens man on a mission to make the sport of surfing more inclusive Queens man on a mission to make the sport of surfing more inclusive 01:51

NEW YORK -- Queens resident Lou Harris is on a mission to make the sport of surfing more inclusive.

Founded in 2016, his program Black Surfing Rockaway helps young people of all backgrounds conquer waves, build community, and embrace the beach in their own backyard.

He told CBS New York he didn't know many surfers who looked like him back when he was first learning. He wants to change that. Thanks to sponsorships and donations, lessons, boards, and equipment come at no cost.

"It's for any kid who wants to learn how to surf," he said. "I do it for free. I don't make any money, and it keeps me young."

"You see the children shine"

Harris teaches balance and coordination to a new generation of surfers. From the shore, families get to watch them blossom.

"You see the children shine and this level of confidence and community," mother Claudia Acuña said. "A child gets on the board, and we'll cheer."

Patience and courage learned in the water become lessons for life. And for these surfers, no other thrill compares.

"I believe everyone should have their first wave. That experience is top notch, surreal," volunteer Samaya Kanu said. "Everyone deserves it."

You can email Elle with Queens story ideas by CLICKING HERE.