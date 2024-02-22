Watch CBS New York's special "Black History is American History"
NEW YORK -- Black history is American history, and you can find that rich culture and history throughout New York City's five boroughs.
Watch our full Black History Month special, hosted by CBS New York's Maurice DuBois, in the video player above.
For more information on the stories featured in the special, follow the links below:
- How Oscar Micheaux paved the way for generations of Black filmmakers
- Jennifer Jones, first Black Radio City Rockette, on blazing a trail and inspiring the next generation
- CBS New York goes behind the curtain at The Apollo's new Victoria Theater space
- New Jersey textile artist, guild aim to keep quilting alive for future generations of Black Americans
- Click here for more Black History Month stories.
