Black Friday sales on home security systems and devices

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You don't have to break the bank to get efficient home security systems. Getty Images

Don't just focus on clothing, cookware and toys this Black Friday — there are also plenty of sales on tech that are also worth exploring (and we don't just mean on TVs).

This may be the perfect opportunity to invest in something you've probably considered before as a homeowner: A home security system. Home security systems and devices don't just protect your property from intruders, they can also enable you to remotely monitor your home and provide alerts if there are potential gas leaks or fires.

You don't have to break the bank to get efficient home security systems. The cost varies based on your needs and the installation requirements. Fortunately, now is the perfect time to buy. Several companies are offering Black Friday sales on systems that are worth exploring. Check out the table below to view current deals.

Black Friday home security deals

There are plenty of benefits of high-tech home security systems, but peace of mind is top of the list. If you're looking to protect your home, deter burglars, remotely monitor your home and get alerted to potential issues, then it's time to start your search. Here are some deals you can shop now:

Cove

Sale: 65% off equipment and free indoor camera or Kami Doorbell Camera (valid on any new system). The offer ends Friday.

To get a better understanding of what the cost of equipment is, Cove suggests you answer the following questions:

What kind of property you're looking to secure (house, apartment or business)? Are you replacing your current security system?

Do you have any pets?

How many outside doors do you have?

How many motion detectors will you need?

How many ground-level or easy-access windows do you have?

How many remote keys would you like?

Would you like additional protection (smoke and carbon monoxide monitoring or water leak monitoring?

Which cameras would you like with your system (indoor, outdoor or doorbell)?

Once you answer all of these questions, Cove will suggest the different types of equipment you may want to buy (like a touch alarm panel, door sensor, etc.) and give you a breakdown of the cost of each plus shipping. You can also add professional installation and setup, starting at $99.

You'll then move on to monitoring, where you'll be given different plan options such as basic or premium, also known as Cove Plus. Cove's monthly monitoring costs range between $17.99 and $37.99, the company states online.

The basic plan has at least 10 different features included, from three-factor alarm verification to a direct line to a 24/7 monitoring team and more. Meanwhile, the premium plan offers at least 16 benefits, including cost-saving deals such as the first month free and 7 days of free cloud storage. There are no contracts and you can cancel anytime, according to Cove.

Frontpoint

Sale: 60% off sitewide this week only

Frontpoint sells a variety of home security systems and devices — from wireless doorbell cameras to indoor and outdoor cameras, garage sensors and beyond. To see what kind of quote you qualify for, simply follow these four steps:

Enter your property type (house, apartment or business) Enter the size of the property (under 1,000 square feet, 1,000-2,000 square feed or over 2,000 square feet)

Note how many external doors you have (one door, two doors or three or more doors)

Fill out your contact information (name, number and email)



Once you complete all of the above steps, you'll get a personalized quote from Frontpoint, which includes equipment suggestions, monitoring costs, product feature descriptions and the limited-time special offer available for Black Friday shoppers. Get started.

Vivint

Sale: Free system installation (call with promo code: CYBERINSTALL)

Vivint is offering a free installation early Black Friday deal, slated to end on Thursday, so call now for a quote before it's too late! You can also enter your name, phone number and email to get started online. Call today and start saving!

"With a smart home security system where everything works together, you can control your devices from anywhere on one app. And with 24/7 monitoring and support, your home and family are always protected," Vivint states on its website.

Blue by ADT

Sale: Save $3/month on monitoring, plus free shipping and free activation. Note: It requires a month-to-month agreement, excludes taxes and the first-month monitoring is due at the time of purchase.

With Blue by ADT, you can get free next-day shipping (as long as you order before 2 p.m. ET), get free battery replacements and a U.S.-based monitoring center that's available 24/7. Plus, there's no long-term contract commitment.

To get a free quote today, just enter your name, phone number, zip code and email address on the company's website. It's as easy as that. The company will also let you know if you qualify for the special offer mentioned above.