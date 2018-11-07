Black Friday 2018: How to score the best freebies

By Julie Ramhold/DealNews

After a big dinner on Thanksgiving, the last thing you may want to do on Black Friday is roll out of bed early for in-store shopping. But being one of the first customers through the doors can pay off in multiple ways. For one, you can have better luck nabbing inventory before it sells out, and you could also score notable freebies that make Black Friday deals even better.

Here's a look back at the freebies available around Black Friday last year, so you'll know what to expect from Black Friday freebies in 2018. We've already found a few freebies for this Thanksgiving and Black Friday, too, and you'll see the word "Confirmed!" next to those offers.

Be prepared to stand in line

Many freebie deals are available on a first-come, first-served basis. This means you'll have to head to the stores early, whether doors are opening on Thursday evening or Friday morning. And as you'll see, several of the 2017 freebies applied only to the first 100 or so customers, so you'll need to be in line before others arrive to ensure you can grab these items.

That may sound like a lot of trouble for a small freebie, but when you're trying to save money on Black Friday, these little perks can go a long way.

The best Black Friday freebies to expect in 2018

Barnes & Noble: Customers shopping the book retailer on Black Friday last year could treat themselves to a free dose of caffeine. How? By picking up a free hot coffee until 10 am, with no purchase necessary.

Customers shopping the book retailer on Black Friday last year could treat themselves to a free dose of caffeine. How? By picking up a free hot coffee until 10 am, with no purchase necessary. Bass Pro Shops: Fidget spinners were big in 2017, and on the Saturday and Sunday after Black Friday, the outdoor retailer offered a free Santa or snowman spinner to the first 200 customers in line. Shoppers could also pick up a free Bass Pass to visit with Santa and receive a free picture with him. Additionally, many stores offered free crafts and activities.

Fidget spinners were big in 2017, and on the Saturday and Sunday after Black Friday, the outdoor retailer offered a free Santa or snowman spinner to the first 200 customers in line. Shoppers could also pick up a free Bass Pass to visit with Santa and receive a free picture with him. Additionally, many stores offered free crafts and activities. Confirmed! Belk: The department store will give away at least 200 gift cards on Thanksgiving and at least 100 on Black Friday. They'll be valued between $5 and $500, with one $500 winner per store each day. The cards are redeemable in-store only.

The department store will give away at least 200 gift cards on Thanksgiving and at least 100 on Black Friday. They'll be valued between $5 and $500, with one $500 winner per store each day. The cards are redeemable in-store only. Cabela's: Customers who were among the first 600 in line by 5 am had the chance to win a prize. A variety of items were offered, including gift cards worth up to $100, Masterbuilt Elite smokers, and day packs.

Customers who were among the first 600 in line by 5 am had the chance to win a prize. A variety of items were offered, including gift cards worth up to $100, Masterbuilt Elite smokers, and day packs. Field & Stream: The first 150 adults lined up on Thanksgiving and Black Friday last year received a free gift card. Customers also had the chance to win another gift card valued at $500.

The first 150 adults lined up on Thanksgiving and Black Friday last year received a free gift card. Customers also had the chance to win another gift card valued at $500. Fred Meyer: The first 100 shoppers received a free gift card on Black Friday.

The first 100 shoppers received a free gift card on Black Friday. Confirmed! Half Price Books: The first 100 booklovers through the doors on Black Friday will receive a free tote bag and a $5 gift card. If that's not enough to drag you out of bed early, one tote bag will contain a $100 gift card.

The first 100 booklovers through the doors on Black Friday will receive a free tote bag and a $5 gift card. If that's not enough to drag you out of bed early, one tote bag will contain a $100 gift card. Confirmed! JCPenney: Shoppers who are waiting when the doors open on Thursday have the chance to receive a $500-off coupon for purchases of $500. If you aren't the lucky winner for that promo, you also have the chance to receive $100 off purchases of $100, or $10 off purchases of $10.

Shoppers who are waiting when the doors open on Thursday have the chance to receive a $500-off coupon for purchases of $500. If you aren't the lucky winner for that promo, you also have the chance to receive $100 off purchases of $100, or $10 off purchases of $10. Mills Fleet Farm: In 2017, the first 500 shoppers on Friday morning received a free plush owl.

In 2017, the first 500 shoppers on Friday morning received a free plush owl. Petco: Customers stopping in on Friday and Saturday got a free pair of cat or dog antlers when they made any purchase.

Customers stopping in on Friday and Saturday got a free pair of cat or dog antlers when they made any purchase. Confirmed! Shopko: Be one of the first 100 customers in-store on Thanksgiving afternoon, and you'll receive two bonus cards. One will be valued at $10 and valid on Saturday, Nov. 24. The other will be valued at $15, and it'll be valid Dec. 1 through Dec. 24. Both will apply to home and clothing purchases.

Be one of the first 100 customers in-store on Thanksgiving afternoon, and you'll receive two bonus cards. One will be valued at $10 and valid on Saturday, Nov. 24. The other will be valued at $15, and it'll be valid Dec. 1 through Dec. 24. Both will apply to home and clothing purchases. Stage Stores: One lucky customer who lined up early on Thanksgiving last year won a 4-foot teddy bear or a Pelican 30-quart premium cooler. Plus, the first 75 shoppers received free gift cards. Most were worth $10, but one was worth $50 and another $250.

One lucky customer who lined up early on Thanksgiving last year won a 4-foot teddy bear or a Pelican 30-quart premium cooler. Plus, the first 75 shoppers received free gift cards. Most were worth $10, but one was worth $50 and another $250. World Market: On Black Friday, Saturday and Sunday, customers received a free Peru-Se instant win game piece for the chance to win a trip for two to Peru. On Friday, the first 100 shoppers in-store received a free $10 certificate. On Saturday and Sunday both, the first 100 shoppers received a free tote bag.

Also from DealNews: