Birds Broom: O's Sweep BoSox

The Baltimore Orioles look like an entirely different team in the second half of the season.

Ditto for the

Eric Davis hit his 10th career grand slam and drove in a season-high five runs as the Orioles completed their first four-game sweep of Boston in 18 years with an 11-7 victory Sunday.

After Davis gave Baltimore a 4-0 lead in the third, Boston got a two-run homer from Mo Vaughn in a six-run fifth. The Orioles then scored four runs in their half and held on.

Baltimore, which reached the All-Star break with a 38-50 record, is riding its first four-game winning streak since the opening week of the season.

"We didn't have much go right for us in the first half. Hopefully that will turn around," Orioles manager Ray Miller said. "It's nice to sweep a series, especially from Boston."

The Red Sox still lead the wild-card chase, but they haven't lost four straight since a six-game skid May 23-29. Boston heads to Florida for a two-game series against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

"We move on. Good things will happen for us in Tampa," Red Sox manager Jimy Williams said. "We can't look back. We've got to look ahead."

Doug Johns (3-2) pitched 2 2/3 innings for his first major-league victory as a reliever and Alan Mills got four outs for his first save since 1996.

It was the Orioles' first four-game sweep of the Red Sox since 1980 and first at home against Boston since July 25-27, 1961. But Baltimore still trails the Red Sox by 111/2 games in the wild-card hunt.

"It's a start," Davis said. "I think everybody wants to forget about the first half. This team is not going to quit. We have a lot of pride."

Baltimore went ahead for good in the bottom of the fifth. Brady Anderson scored a run after an infield hit and Davis hit a sacrifice fly to chase Jin Ho Cho (0-2), making his second start since being called up from Double-A Trenton on July 4.

A walk to Rafael Palmeiro and an intentional walk to Joe Carter loaded the bases for B.J. Surhoff, who lined a two-run single to right.

The Orioles had gone 148 innings over 17 games without scoring four runs in an inning; they did it twice Sunday.

Vaughn went 3-for-4 with three RBI for the Red Sox, who took their only lead of the series in the fifth inning. Darren Lewis drove in two runs with a bases-loaded double and Nomar Garciaparra chased Doug Drabek with a two-run, two-out single.

Vaughn greeted Norm Charlton by driving a 2-2 pitch over the right-field wall, his second homer of the series and 23rd of the season.

The lead would not last, and now Boston can only hope its advantage in the wild-card battle holds up.

"There shouldn't be any concern. We put this series behind us and go from there," Garciaparra said.

That's exactly how the Orioles feel about their horrid start.

"We know we buried ourselves in the first half," Anderson said. "But I don't think there's anyone here who has given up."

An RBI single by Vaughn in the seventh got Boston within a run, but Chris Hoiles hit a sacrifice fly in the Orioles' half. Baltimore made it 11-7 in the eighth on a run-scoring groundout by Carter and an RBI single by Surhoff, his third hit of the game.

"Today we did what we had to do," Surhoff said. "We gave up a few runs but we scored a lot."

After Cho retired the first six batters, Baltimore used two singles and a walk to load the bases in the third before Davis lofted a 2-0 pitch to deep center that barely eluded the grasp of a leaping Lewis, whose glove dropped over the wall.

"I got a glove on it, but when I hit the fence it fell out," Lewis said.

Notes

The teams sent 20 batters to the plate in the fifth and combined for 10 runs, eight hits and six walks.

The Oroles' string of six straight one-run games ended.

Baltimore last swept a four-game series at Camden Yards in 1993 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Drabek has allowed four runs or more in his last six starts.