Biloxi Dreams Of A Better Future

Katrina knocked the coast of Mississippi down so hard it is having trouble getting back up. In the demolished town of Waveland, church volunteers still serve 4,000 hot meals a day.

"We're got bubba's special gumbo right here!" a food-line server shouted.

Not so different from when we met Ida Punzo two days after the storm. She survived Katrina's 10-hour assault on the third floor of an old, Biloxi, Miss., mansion.

"But I wasn't going to give the faith up," Ida Punzo told CBS News correspondent Bill Whitaker.

That could be Mississippi's mantra: Faith in the future. Today, Punzo is part of the cleanup.

"I wanted to be part of the new Biloxi," Punzo said.

Where outsiders see piles of despair, Mississippians see possibilities.

"We got a tall mountain in front of us," said Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour.

Last month Barbour got coastal leaders and leading architects to brainstorm. Ideas for a new Gulf Coast are sketchy, but people here can envision it already.

"We're not only going to have to rebuild, but we're going to rebuild bigger and better than before," Barbour said.

The lifeblood of the new coast could be bigger, glitzier casinos. Hurricane Katrina destroyed all of Biloxi's.

"Literally 70 percent of the community's tax base has been wiped out," said Bernie Berkholder, the CEO of Treasure Bay Casino.

So Mississippi passed new legislation letting job and revenue generating casinos move and expand on land. Developers expect a bonanza.

"The gaming and tourism industries will rise to a new level," Berkholder said.

Despite all the upbeat boosterism, the sad truth is the devastation was so complete it will take years before the coast can return to normal.

Just ask the mayor of Biloxi.

"It's going to be a long process," Mayor A.J. Holloway said.

"These next couple months are going to be very, very crucial," Holloway said. "We come to the holidays — they're going to realize what they've lost."

Like the coast she loves, Ida Punzo is having trouble getting back up.

"This was a great tourist town at one time and we want to be a very good tourist town again," Punzo said.

And like almost everybody here, she's holding on for a better tomorrow.