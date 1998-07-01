Big Cat Tames Devil Rays

The Big Cat is back. And so is his home-run swing.

Andres Galarraga homered in his first two at-bats after missing five games because of a sore back, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 7-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays on Tuesday night.

The home runs were the 26th and 27th of the year for Galarraga, who has five two-homer games this season and 24 in his career. Both came off Tony Saunders (1-9), who was 3-0 against Atlanta as a rookie with the Florida Marlins last season.

"I was kind of lucky ... When I started BP (batting practice) today, I felt like a rookie. I was nervous about my back," Galarraga said.

"I started hitting the ball hard with no pain, so I started feeling really happy. No question, when I hit a home run in my first at bat, I was more excited," he said.

Denny Neagle (9-6) allowed five hits in six innings to win for just the second time in his last seven decisions. Russ Springer replaced him after the Braves scored four runs in the seventh, two when Chipper Jones singled with the bases loaded.

Galarraga hit a two-run, opposite-field homer to right in the first inning, his first shot since June 10. He then hit a solo shot to left off the much-talked about catwalk that rings the outfield at Tropicana Field for a 3-1 lead in the fourth.

The crowd of 41,047 more than 15,000 above what Tampa Bay averaged for five previous interleague games against Montreal and Florida grew quiet when reliever Rick White hit Galarraga in the left wrist with a pitch in the seventh.

There were no confrontation, however, and Galarraga remained in the game as a runner. The first baseman left the game in the bottom half of the inning.

X-rays of the slugger's wrist were negative.

"I think he's going to be fine," said Atlanta manager Bobby Cox, who wasn't as certain before the game about how Galarraga's sore back would allow him to perform.

"He wasn't gone long enough to lose his swing. But he wasn't able to swing the bat at all up until today, so we didn't know how he would do," Cox said.

Galarraga's fourth-inning homer was the first to strike the catwalk since the stadium ground rules were changed to make balls hitting the structure in fair territory a home run. Under the original guidelines, Galarraga's hit would have been playable when it landed in the outfield.

"He scalded that one," Cox said. "Obviously, that ball would have gone over 500 feet. You can't have balls hit that hard and not be called home runs. They made the right decision (changing the rule)."

The homers were the only hits allowed by Saunders until the seventh when Andruw Jones tripled and scored on Danny Bautista's single. Pinch-hitter Keith Lockhart doubled off reliever Esteban Yan to driv in another run for a 5-2 lead.

Chipper Jones, breaking a 1-for-21 slump, drove in the last two runs of the inning to make it 7-2.

John Flaherty hit a sacrifice fly in the Devil Rays second. Randy Winn scored on a double steal to trim Tampa Bay's deficit to 3-2 in the fifth.

A hard-luck pitcher with the Devil Rays, Saunders struck out eight and allowed four hits in 6 1-3 innings. Three of his five major league victories have come against Atlanta, but he's 0-8 in his last 13 starts for Tampa Bay.

The frustration is mounting for the left-hander, who has received the lowest run support in the major leagues at 2.93 runs per nine innings.

"It's getting old real quick," Saunders said. "I think I to sit down and clear my head out. You can only stay positive so long."

Notes: There won't be a pitching matchup this series between 11-game winner Greg Maddux of Atlanta and 10-game winner Rolando Arrojo. ... Saunders had a 1.65 ERA against Atlanta last season when he became the first rookie to beat the Braves three times since Scott Scudder did it for Cincinnati in 1989. ... Galarraga became the fourth player to hit the second-lowest catwalk in the domed stadium. Frank Thomas, Jim Edmonds and Ernie Young also have hit the structure, but only Thomas was awarded a homer. Edmonds and Young settled for doubles ... Fred McGriff, traded from Atlanta to Tampa Bay to pave the way for the signing of Galarraga during the offseason, was 1-for-4 in his first game against his former team.

