How to watch President Biden's address before the joint session of Congress

President Joe Biden is addressing a joint session of Congress for the first time Wednesday, in an event similar to a State of the Union. The address given in the first year of a president's term is not considered an official State of the Union speech.

The speech will be live on CBS broadcast stations and streaming on CBSN. CBSN will start coverage at 5 p.m. ET with Elaine Quijano on "Red & Blue," and will also stream the Republican response after Mr. Biden's speech.

CBSN coverage will include reporting and analysis from correspondents and contributors, featuring CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez reporting from the border, CBS News political analyst Lynda Tran and CBS News political contributors Joel Payne, Leslie Sanchez and Antjuan Seawright.

How to watch President Biden's speech before Congress

What : President Joe Biden addresses the joint session of Congress

: President Joe Biden addresses the joint session of Congress Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C. TV: CBS broadcast stations (Full list of CBS stations here)

CBS broadcast stations (Full list of CBS stations here) Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device. Follow: Live updates on CBSNews.com

"CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell will lead the Special Report. She will be joined in the studio by chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS News political contributor Joel Payne. Chief homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues will contribute coverage throughout the evening. The CBS News polling unit will also provide insights on Mr. Biden's first 100 days and how Americans view his handling of the pandemic and the economy, plus infrastructure proposals, race relations and their outlook for the challenges ahead.

Congressional correspondent Nikole Killion will report from the Capitol and senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe from the White House.

Mr. Biden, who ran for president with a slogan of the "battle for the soul of the nation," is expected to discuss the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and how it has transformed the Capitol, Congress and Washington. Although the president's first speech before Congress is typically earlier in the year, the Biden administration said he was delaying it to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and passing his American Rescue Plan.

Mr. Biden's speech will coincide with the end of his first 100 days in office. A CBS News poll published Sunday found that 58% of respondents approved of his job so far, and 42% disapproved.

Drafts of the remarks began circulating last week and copies of the latest draft — held together by black binder clips — were spotted in the West Wing on Monday.

Vinay Reddy, the president's lead speechwriter, and White House senior adviser Mike Donilon, who has collaborated with Mr. Biden on most major addresses and helped develop the "battle for the soul of the nation" focus of his 2020 campaign, are leading the speechwriting process.

Republicans announced last week that Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina will deliver the GOP response.

Last year, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up a copy of then-President Trump's State of the Union as she stood behind him after he finished delivering it.

For the first time in the history of this address, the president will be flanked by two women: Vice President Kamala Harris and Pelosi.

Ed O'Keefe contributed reporting.