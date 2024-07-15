We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Finding the right wired home security system can be an integral part of protecting your property. Getty Images

With housing costs high and increasing, it's arguably more important than ever to protect what could be your biggest investment — your home — with a home security system. Yet with inflation continuing to put pressure on many Americans' finances, it's also understandable that you would want to be even more diligent in choosing the best home security systems for 2024.

Advances in technology have made high-powered home security cameras and related equipment widely available and easy to use. But while some homeowners have fully embraced newer technologies, like wireless home security systems, that connect to your Wi-Fi, others still prefer wired security systems that can connect directly to your home's electrical system or landline.

That said, many modern systems operate primarily wirelessly but still have some wired options, such as systems that connect to your existing doorbell system. And, choosing the best wired security camera systems depends on factors such as your budget, comfort with different technologies and the flexibility that you may be looking for. In other words, determining the best home security systems is somewhat subjective, but it can help to break down this issue across more specific categories.

Compare your top home security system options online here.

Best wired security camera systems 2024

According to our analysis, the best home security companies in 2024 that offer a mix of wireless and wired security camera options include the following:

Best for setup: ADT

ADT stands out as one of the stalwarts of the home security market, offering a mix of wired and wireless options and modern products like cameras from Google Nest.

If you're looking for the best wired security camera systems in terms of setup, consider leaving it to the pros at ADT. Although professional installation can increase costs, it can bring you peace of mind knowing that everything is handled by someone experienced at setting these systems up. That said, ADT also offers a self-setup option if you prefer.

Start by getting a quote from ADT online now.

Best for no contracts: SimpliSafe

One downside of some legacy home security providers is that you have to commit to lengthy contracts. But that's not the case with SimpliSafe. This is one of the more affordable home security companies that you can use without any contracts. You can simply buy the equipment you need and add professional monitoring if you'd like, though there's no obligation to do so.

While SimpliSafe is more of a wireless security camera provider, it does offer wired options such as connecting a video doorbell camera to your existing doorbell chime.

Find out how a SimpliSafe home security system can help protect you today.

Best for smart homes: Vivint

If you want a home security system that not only has cameras but also has integrations with lots of other automated technologies to create a smart home, consider Vivint. From the free Vivint app, for example, you can control multiple areas such as lighting, temperature and door locks.

And, Vivint offers a range of other options, add-ons and features, too. For example, you have the option to choose professional monitoring with all of Vivint's security systems, and you can utilize cellular backup on all of its security systems to secure your home. These security systems can also be integrated with Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest thermostats and certain smart lighting systems.

Compare home security systems from Vivint and learn more about your options now.

Best for add-ons, perks: Ring

Ring, owned by Amazon, is famous for its video doorbell cameras that can be hardwired into your existing doorbell system or used wirelessly. Either way, Ring stands out for offering a wide range of add-ons.

For example, Ring offers accessories like solar path lights that can sync with certain Ring doorbells and cameras. Ring also sells pet tags that come with a custom QR code that others can scan to access information if they find your missing pet, and you can manage your pet's profile within the Ring app. Another perk is that Amazon Prime members might be able to snag some discounts on Ring gear during certain sales, like Amazon Prime Day.

Learn how you can customize your Ring home security system here.

Best for cost: Cove

Cove is one of the best home security system companies, selling security cameras from Eufy at some of the most competitive prices. The Eufy Doorbell Camera can be wired into your existing doorbell system so you don't have to worry about charging, or you can opt for the wireless option. Other options include wireless outdoor cameras powered by solar, as well as indoor cameras that have wired power adaptors but can then connect wirelessly to the overall system.

To save money, Cove can typically be set up yourself, but the company does offer professional installation for those who prefer going that route. Also, Cove offers professional monitoring starting at $17.99 per month, with no contracts.

Start comparing your top Cove home security system options here.

Best for reviews: CPI Security

Reviews can be a little tricky with some services, as sometimes you mainly hear from those who had a poor experience, so that might drag down the average of some companies. That said, if going off of reviews from TrustPilot, then CPI Security stands out in this space as being the best home security system, with a 4.7 out of 5 rating, based on over 2,000 reviews.

Find out how CPI Security could help protect your home here.

The bottom line

There are many great options to choose from when selecting the best home security systems, and a lot of it comes down to personal preference. The good news is that there are different options to fit your circumstances, such as if you're looking for a budget-friendly option without professional monitoring or want a more robust, professional system to protect a large home. Some providers offer free trials, which could be helpful when making your decision, and you also might want to ask neighbors what they use to get some first-hand insights.