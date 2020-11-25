Black Friday 2020 TV deals at Best Buy

Is now the perfect time to treat yourself to a new TV? During the past nine months of COVID-induced isolation, you've probably consumed more television content than you would have in any other year. Maybe you streamed all 40 seasons of Survivor on CBS All Access. Or maybe you've been getting your nightly dose of satirical news coverage from The Daily Social Distancing Show. But no matter what your chosen flavor of content is, your TV has — for better or worse — become a more essential tool in your home.

Every year, the TV technology gets a little more impressive (and more affordable), and Best Buy has sweetened those offerings with some Black Friday discounts. These discounts are available right now online and in-store, subject to availability. Here are eight TVs the electronics retailer has marked down for the occasion.

Samsung 75" Class 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Samsung via Best Buy

This Ultra-HD unit from Samsung is marked down to $747.99 — $52 off the retail price. It features a 20W Dolby Audio speaker system and WiFi connectivity. The 75-inch 4K LED display will transport you from the COVID-19-safe confines of your living room into your favorite cinematic escapes.

For Alexa fans: This TV is compatible with your Amazon voice assistant, so your Echo and your TV will work together seamlessly.

Hisense 65" Class H6510G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

Hisense via Best Buy

You can get this Hisense 4K Android TV for 50% off during Best Buy's Black Friday festivities. Usually $499.99, this set could be yours for just $249.99. It has built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant for easy navigation. If you're already heavily invested in the Google-verse, this could be the right choice for you.

Toshiba 50" Class LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV Edition TV

Toshiba via Best Buy

Shopping for a 4K TV for under $300? For Black Friday, Best Buy has this Toshiba unit on sale for $259.99. The 50-inch 4K LED display TV features HDR technology to make your viewing experience as colorful as possible, and comes preloaded with Amazon's FireTV streaming service.

TCL 50" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

TCL via Best Buy

If you want 4K quality in a smaller space, this 50-inch TCL Android TV could be the one for you. Best Buy has knocked $120 off the sticker price for Black Friday — you'll pay just $229.99 (Okay, Google!). This set also has Chromecast built-in, so you won't have to plug in any extra devices to get access to your favorite movies and shows.

Insignia 32" Class LED HD Smart Fire TV Edition TV

Insignia via Best Buy

It's not every day you can score an HD TV for under $100. If you're shopping for a smaller set for an office or bedroom, this one could be a good choice at $99.99. The trade-off is that this model has 720p resolution. That's still HD, but probably won't satisfy the real pixel junkies out there. The built-in streaming platform is Amazon's Fire TV.

Samsung 65" Class Q60T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Samsung via Best Buy

The Q in QLED stands for Quantum Dot technology. That means this TV produces more than a billion shades of color, making even the brightest and darkest scenes more vibrant and lifelike. Best Buy knocked $102 off the retail price of this unit on Black Friday — it'll run you $897.99. It has three HDMI inputs and a Tizen-powered smart TV built in.

LG 55" Class UN7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

LG via Best Buy

The LG smart TV has a sports alert feature that will alert sports fans whenever their favorite team is about to begin a game. With one click, you can get to the game without hunting for the channel. This set will be on sale for $349.99 on Black Friday — down $50 from its regular retail price.

Samsung 75" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Samsung via Best Buy

The crystal processor inside this 4K unit from Samsung scales up lower-resolution scenes to make every movie and TV show, even your favorite old classics, look crisp on the massive 75-inch display. Best Buy knocked more than $100 off the sticker price, bringing it down to $747.99 during Black Friday festivities.