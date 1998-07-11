Belle's 2 HRs Break Royals

When Albert Belle is done with baseball, he might want to consider a career as a psychic.

Two days after telling Chicago manager Jerry Manuel he felt a hot streak coming on, Belle homered twice and matched a career high with six RBI Friday night as the struggling White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 10-3.

It was the 31st multihomer game of Belle's career, and fourth this season. Belle also homered Thursday.

"We need a tear of that kind of magnitude from Albert," Manuel said. "Hopefully that's an indication of things to come in the second half for him and the team."

Belle now has 21 home runs, marking the eighth straight year he's hit 20 or more. His best year was 1995, when he hit an AL-leading 50 homers for Cleveland.

The reclusive Belle refused to speak with reporters after the game.

Jaime Navarro (7-10), who's asked the White Sox to trade him because of his pitching woes and the team's slump, gave up eight hits and three runs over 7 2-3 innings. He was strong through the first six innings, scattering four hits and one run, but ran into trouble in the seventh.

Jose Rosado (3-7) gave up seven hits and six runs - four earned - and walked two in five innings.

"It was a good start," said Navarro, who said he hasn't changed his mind about a trade. "I've just got to go out there and pitch the same way, with the same attitude.

"I'm relaxed. I went out there and didn't worry about nothing," said Navarro, who was given a standing ovation as he left the field. "I'm not going to give it any more thought."

White Sox general manager Ron Schueler plans to sit down with Navarro, but Navarro said no meeting is set. Manuel said he hasn't talked with Navarro about his unhappiness, though he might in the next few days.

"If you get an opportunity to pitch every five days and you're in a city like Chicago, I don't know why you'd want to leave," Manuel said.

Especially if Belle's bat stays hot. The White Sox were never in trouble after Belle staked them to a 3-0 lead in the first. Ray Durham singled to lead off the inning and moved to second when Chris Snopek walked.

Both advanced on a fielder's choice, and Belle drove them in when he sent a 3-1 pitch over the center-field wall. Belle's two-run homer in the seventh went to almost the exact same spot, giving the White Sox an 8-3 lead.

"I thought we had a chance to catch both of them," Royals catcher Sal Fasano said. "But he's so strong. He has a tendency to make a few balls jump."

eff Conine put Kansas City on the scoreboard with a solo homer in the second, but Durham answered with one of his own in the bottom of the inning.

The Royals helped Chicago to their next two runs. Frank Thomas doubled to start the third, moving to third when Rosado was called for a balk. Rosado's next pitch was sharp and inside, and Fasano couldn't hold onto it. As it bounced toward the backstop, Thomas scored.

Belle singled to center in the fifth, and when Jermaine Allensworth mishandled the ball, Snopek scored on the error to make it 6-1.

The Royals did stage a rally in the seventh, but it wasn't enough. Dean Palmer singled and went to third on Allensworth's double. Palmer scored on a fielder's choice, and pinch-hitter Larry Sutton added an RBI single to cut the lead to 6-3. Johnny Damon flied out to end the inning.

Thomas and Belle had RBI singles in the eighth.

"It was borderline ridiculous," Fasano said. "Everything went wrong that could have. Everybody did something bad today."

Notes

Belle has driven in six runs twice previously this season and once in 1997.

Schueler reiterated Friday he's not shopping third baseman Robin Ventura with the trading deadline three weeks away. "I'm trying to sign him," Schueler said. Since the White Sox are last in the AL Central and Ventura is a free agent after the season, there has been speculation he might be traded to a contender. Schueler also said he would meet with Navarro, who wants to go to another team so he can "feel more relaxed."

Kansas City's Hal Morris was 0-4, snapping his 12-game hitting streak.

The Royals lost for just the second time in eight road games. They are now 10-4 in their last 14 road games.

Thomas' double was the 266th of his career, putting him in fourth place on the White Sox career list.