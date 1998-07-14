Belle Clobbers 2 In ChiSox Win

Instead of going home during the All-Star break, Albert Belle stayed in Chicago and discovered that White Sox fans do care about the team.

Belle

hit two home runs Monday night, raising his total to six in his last five games and leading the Chicago White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins

"What you're seeing is a warrior who refuses to give in to the present condition of where we are," said White Sox manager Jerry Manuel. "This guy truly wants to win and he wants to win in Chicago."

Manuel met with Belle after the break and the outfielder told him about his encounters with White Sox fans.

"He said he was surprised at how many people want the Sox to win," Manuel said.

Belle refused comment, opting instead to play a video game with teammate Jeff Abbott in a corner of the clubhouse.

Belle, named AL Player of the Week earlier in the day, connected for his 23rd homer leading off the fourth inning. He hit his 24th, another solo shot, in the sixth.

It was Belle's 32nd career multi-homer game and fifth this season. He also hit two home runs July 10 against Kansas City.

"You hope the hot treak that Albert is on carries over to the others," Manuel said.

John Snyder (2-0) won in his second major league start since being called up June 29. He gave up two runs and 10 hits in seven innings.

"He's throwing a lot of strikes," catcher Charlie O'Brien said of Snyder. "When you do that, you can be pretty effective in this league."

Bill Simas pitched two innings for his sixth save in 10 opportunities.

The White Sox won their second straight game to improve to 3-2 on their season-long, 13-game homestand.

Dan Serafini (3-2) took the loss in his third start, giving up five runs -- three earned -- and six hits in 5 2-3 innings.

Wil Cordero and Mike Cameron each singled to start the White Sox third. Charlie O'Brien sacrificed, but third baseman Ron Coomer's throw sailed over first baseman David Ortiz, and Cordero and Cameron scored on the error.

"That's my play," Coomer said. "I didn't get my feet underneath me and I made a bad throw. It's frustrating to think that play cost us the game. We made all the plays but that one."

O'Brien advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Mike Caruso's sacrifice fly in shallow left to make it 3-0.

"I did that on the great speed that I have," O'Brien said jokingly.

After Belle hit his first homer, Otis Nixon hit an RBI double in the Twins fifth and Matt Lawton had a run-scoring groundout to close to 4-2.

Notes

Belle's six homers in five games are the most he has recorded in a five-game span since he hit seven Sept. 18-23, 1995, for Cleveland. Belle was 10-for-20 (.500) with six home runs and 13 RBIs in Chicago's five games after the All-Star break.

Paul Molitor , placed on the 15-day disabled list June 21 because of a rib fracture on his left side, began a rehab assignment for the Twins' Triple-A Salt Lake City team. He was expected to be the DH for the Buzz.