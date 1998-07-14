Beaming the Web DirecPC 2.0

Internet access via cable still has a long way to go before it is available nationwide....but a satellite connection is another story. Hughes Network Systems has lowered the pricing for equipment and services that can bring the web into your home at a blistering 400k per second. With a rebate...the DirecPC kit now sells for under two hundred dollars. DirecPC's Andrew Wohl says the service uses the satellite as a downlink....and a standard modem to send data out from your computer...

"The key issue is that when people need the performance, when you go to a web site that is rich in graphics, DirecPC will kick in. So you will continue to get the benefit of satellite performance in the hundreds of kilobits."

. Once you're on at that kind of speed, you won't want to surf any other way. The service pricing starts at 29.95 a month, including ISP service for the outbound connection. And the new software, delivers the news to your web browser via satellite without you having to log on at all. You can find more information at direcpc.com.