Baltimore Museum of Art to introduce reinterpreted Asian art collection

Your Thursday morning news roundup: September 21, 2023 Your Thursday morning news roundup: September 21, 2023 02:43

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Museum of Art is set to debut a new interpretation of its Asian art collection this fall.

The museum said the exhibit features 182 objects, half of which haven't been on view for decades.

Unidentified Artists. Lid of Buddhist Monk's Alms Bowl with Floral Inlay Decoration.1825-1850. Thailand The Baltimore Museu m of Art: Gift of Princess Wan Waithayakan , BMA 1948.24

The reinterpretation provides "a more complete understanding of the development of art across Asia through juxtapositions that offer new insights into materials, cultural and technological influences, and exchange and trade from the 26th century BCE to the 20th century," the museum said.

The collection debuts on October 1, the museum said.

