Baltimore-area drag shows battles anti-drag legislation in other states while on tour

Anti-drag legislation issues crop up for one of Baltimore's touring drag shows Anti-drag legislation issues crop up for one of Baltimore's touring drag shows 02:15

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore-area business is putting on drag shows across the country.

SADBrunch started around five years ago in Baltimore. Now they're putting on shows in 14 states.

But, in some of those states, they've come head-to-head with anti-drag legislation.

Evon Michelle has been in Baltimore's drag scene since 2018.

While trying to make a name for herself here, she crossed paths with her now business partner Marcus Gross.

Not long after they met, SADBrunch was born.

"We sold over 500 tickets, which became Maryland's largest drag brunch at the time. From there we were just like, 'There's something here. Let's see what we can do,'" Michelle said.

SADBrunch puts on drag entertainment in more than a dozen states, but their home base? Baltimore.



Sat down with the folks behind it: how they started, the pivot to growing nationally, and what it's been like dealing with some state's anti-drag laws.



Full story at 5 @wjz pic.twitter.com/ObC9YJTJLG — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) June 14, 2023

Over time, they built a strong following in the Charm City.

Even when the pandemic shut things down, they still worked to better their art.

"Pretty much all our work in 2020 and 2021 was focusing on polishing the show," Gross said. "The smaller pieces, the details."

It was at that time an idea sparked: start putting on shows outside the area.

As they continue to try and establish in more states, they're also going to start a show in Puerto Rico soon.

But they hit roadblocks in some of the states they've expanded, like Kentucky and Florida, which are among the states that put out anti-drag legislation this year.

"I remember actually corresponding with the general manager [of the venue] in [Kentucky] on whether or not we'll still be able to have the show," Gross said.

This year, the ACLU tracked nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the country, including a number of anti-drag measures.

Kentucky didn't pass theirs, but Florida did.

SADBrunch events are typically 21+, so for the most part, the bans don't affect them. They're still more careful, though.

"We definitely have to cross our T's and dot our I's. While I'm comfortable here in Maryland, I also know close friends of mine who are out of work," Michelle said.

But even with this wave of anti-drag sentiment, their plans for a robust business continue.

With a long-term goal of operating in all 50 states.

Right when we were climbing the peak, COVID hit. It was kind of a [moment], do we stop? No, we're going to pivot," Michelle said.

SADBrunch's next Baltimore event is next Thursday in the downtown area. You can learn more about it and all their other events by going here.