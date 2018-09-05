Ayanna Pressley defeats Dem Rep. Michael Capuano in upset

Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley has defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano in what was a closely watched Democratic primary battle in Massachusetts.

Pressley is all but certain to become the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts in November because there are no Republican candidates in the race. Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who endorsed Pressley, tweeted, "Congratulations to my sister in service, @AyannaPressley, on continuing her historic path into Congress tonight. Let's push together to make Medicare for All, tuition free college, & living wages a reality in America - all without corporate PAC money."

Pressley has drawn comparisons to Ocasio-Cortez. She ousted New York Rep. Joe Crowley -- also a ten-term House member -- in a Democratic primary in June.

Capuano conceded earlier, saying, "America is going to be OK" and Pressley would be a good congresswoman.

Ten-term incumbent Capuano is the second Democrat and fourth House incumbent to lose a primary ahead of the November midterms.

Capuano didn't take Pressley's challenge lightly, campaigning hard and pointing to a liberal 20-year record. He had been endorsed by prominent Massachusetts figures, including former Gov. Deval Patrick, the state's first black governor. He also had the support of the Congressional Black Caucus, and he raised twice as much money as Pressley. However, Pressley had the endorsement of popular state Attorney General Maura Healey.

Pressley, elected in 2009 to the Boston City Council, is the first African-American woman elected to the body.

Grace Segers and Jack Turman contributed to this report.