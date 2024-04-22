Aurora police search for SUV stolen at gas station with 6-year-old girl inside

Aurora police search for SUV that was stolen with 6-year-old girl inside Aurora police search for SUV that was stolen with 6-year-old girl inside 00:28

The Aurora Police Department tweeted Sunday evening that officers are searching for a stolen SUV that had a 6-year-old girl inside of it.

Aurora PD says officers are searching for a 2015 Jeep Compass with Colorado plates that read "CQV-601."

The vehicle was reportedly stolen from a gas station at Iliff Avenue and Havana Street. Police describe the 6-year-old as a Black female with braids and wearing a rainbow jacket named Aaliyah.

Authorities urge the public if the vehicle or the child is seen to contact 911.

#APDAlert: A 2015 Jeep Compass, CO tag CQV-601, was stolen from a gas station at Iliff/Havana about 9p and had a 6-year-old girl inside of it.



Aaliyah is a black female with braids wearing a rainbow jacket.



Call 911 if you have seen the vehicle or little girl. pic.twitter.com/dSgD99Wewc — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 22, 2024