There's a lot of competition among the hundreds of computer and software companies to get the attention of all the people attending PC Expo. So what do they do? Our technology editor Fred Fishkin found companies giving away cars, a sail boat and a putting green. There are acrobats and dancing girls designed to draw crowds. Listen to Fred's report in Real Audio by clicking the above link.
By CBSNews.com staff CBSNews.com staff CBS June 17, 1998, 8:35 AM
At PC Expo How Do You Get Noticed?
