Two winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Two winning tickets were sold for Powerball's $632 million jackpot, lottery officials said.

One was purchased in Sacramento, California and the other in Wisconsin. It wasn't clear whether each was bought by one person or more than one.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46, and the Powerball number was 17. The drawing's Power Play multiplier was 2.

Lottery officials originally estimated the jackpot at $610 million but they said Wednesday it had jumped to $632 million because of "fast-growing sales across the country."

No one had won a Powerball jackpot since Oct. 4, when one player took home $699.8 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday night, and the jackpot will start at $20 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.