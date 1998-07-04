Astros Slug Diamondbacks 6-5

Arizona's Andy Benes blamed himself for the Diamondbacks' loss to the Houston Astros

"The whole game is we get 15 hits to their nine," Benes said after Arizona's 6-5 loss Friday night. "That means that when Shane Reynolds got in trouble, he made the pitches to get out of it and I didn't."

"That's just a matter of executing with guys in scoring position. He did that well and I didn't. They are playing really well now and they're hot at the plate. I was excited to play them. They've been scoring a lot of runs and I wanted to see what I could do against them."

Benes allowed six runs and six hits in five innings. He had seven strikeouts, three walks and threw two wild pitches.

Reynolds (10-5) won for the eighth time in 10 decisions, allowing two runs on 11 hits and one walk in seven innings. He had eight strikeouts.

"Evidently, I made some pitches up in the zone," Reynolds said. "I guess that's why they got so many hits. But when they score runs for me like tonight, all I have to do is keep the team in the game."

"I felt in the groove early and then I got out of the groove in the middle innings. They hit the ball pretty well. They have some good young players mixed in with some veterans. We didn't take them lightly."

Billy Wagner pitched the ninth for his 19th save, allowing Tony Batista's two-run homer with two outs.

Derek Bell hit a two-run homer and Bill Spiers had three hits for Houston, which leads the NL in hitting with a .278 average.

Bell hit his 12th home run of the season in the first inning off Andy Benes (6-9). Bell's shot, a line drive to left, extended the Astros' homer streak to six games.

"We knew going into the season we had enough depth that any number of guys can come through in the course of any game," Houston manager Larry Dierker said. "We are a deep team in terms of position players."

The Astros added three runs in the third. Craig Biggio led off with a double and scored on Spiers' single. Spiers moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Jeff Bagwell's double. Bagwell scored when second baseman Andy Fox committed an error on Carl Everett's groundball.

Arizona made it 5-2 in the fourth on Jay Bell's RBI triple and Jorge Fabregas' run-scoring groundout. Houston added a run in the fifth, with Spiers scoring on Benes' wild pitch.

Fabregas drove in another run in the eighth on a groundout.

Notes:

Arizona third baseman Matt Williams injured his left foot Friday night when he fouled a ball off his instep in the first inning. Williams, who remained in the game until the seventh inning, was taken to a hospital for X-rays, which the Diamondbacks said were negative. "It got progressively worse throughout he game," Showalter said. "I'm not sure how serious it is."