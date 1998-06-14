Astros' Reynolds Can't Hold On

Whenever Shane Reynolds pitches against the Cincinnati Reds , bad things seem to happen to him.

The team that has frustrated Reynolds more than any other did it again Saturday night. Dmitri Young hit a three-run homer and Bret Boone followed with a solo shot in the fifth inning as the Reds rallied for a 7-4 victory over the Houston Astros.

The Reds won for only the third time in 11 games by scoring four times with two outs in the fifth off Reynolds (7-4). The right-hander came into the game on his best streak of the season but wound up giving up three homers and taking yet another loss at Cinergy Field.

Reynolds, who had won his last five decisions, fell to 1-8 for his career against the Reds. The right-hander has particularly struggled in Cincinnati, where he's 1-6 in nine games with a 4.92 ERA.

"When I do seem to throw a good game against them, their pitcher does well," Reynolds said. "I pitched against (Jose) Rijo a couple of times and had some pretty good one-run games. But they're just one of those teams that hit me pretty well."

Scott Klingenbeck (1-1) got his first victory in two starts for his hometown team despite giving up another homer Derek Bell's two-run shot that put the Astros ahead 3-1 in the third inning. Klingenbeck allowed four runs on five hits in 5 2-3 innings as he got his first National League win and his first in the majors in two years.

Klingenbeck has given up three homers in his two starts, accounting for five of the eight runs he has allowed.

"I'm not going to come out and blow by anybody," said Klingenbeck, 27. "If I can keep the game close, it gives our guys a chance to strike."

Jeff Shaw pitched the ninth for his 18th save in 22 chances. He has not allowed an earned run in his last 19 appearances covering 25 1-3 innings.

After losing five in a row because of a slumping offense, the Reds have won their first two against Houston by scoring 15 runs their total for their eight previous games combined.

"We've just played flat," Astros manager Larry Dierker said. "They look like they're inspired. That's what we face now that we're in first place (in the NL Central). Every team gets up more than they ordinarily do. We've got to get up with them."

Reynolds came into the game on a roll he had won his last four starts and was 5-0 in his last six games with a 1.89 ERA. The roll ended when Reggie Sanders hit his fourth pitch of the game for his seventh homer.

Carl Everett's sacrifice fly tied it in the second and Bell's two-run homer, his ninth, into the second deck in center field put the Astros up 3-1 in the third.

Reynolds let it slip away after retiring the first two batters in the fifth. Barry Larkin singled, Eddie Taubensee walked on a full count and Yong hit the second pitch, a curve down and in, for his 10th homer.

"I was just looking for something to get Larkin in and I got more than Larkin in," Young said. "I didn't have much time to celebrate because Boone came up and hit his."

Two pitches later, Boone also hit his 10th homer for a 5-3 lead. Reynolds lasted only five innings his shortest outing of the season as he gave up seven hits and walked four.

"I never got into a groove," Reynolds said. "I didn't feel good with my fastball. I was behind in the count all night. When you get behind, they're going to hurt you."

Jeff Bagwell hit his second double off Klingenbeck and came around on Tony Eusebio's single in the sixth, cutting it the lead to 5-4, but Chris Stynes doubled home a run and Sanders had a run-scoring groundout in the eighth.

Notes: Reynolds had gone at least eight innings in each of his last four starts. He struggled to get through five on Saturday, throwing 114 pitches. ... Craig Biggio of the Astros was 0-for-4, ending his hitting streak at seven games. ... It was the second time this season that Sanders led off the first inning with a homer. ... Larkin was caught stealing in the first. The Reds have been thrown out in six of their last eight attempts to steal. ... Right-hander Keith Glauber, who has been on the Reds' disabled list all season recovering from shoulder surgery, threw batting practice before the game and hopes to begin a minor league assignment soon.

