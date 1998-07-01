Astros Chomp ChiSox 17-2

Jeff Bagwell and Moises Alou had big nights in a 17-2 rout of the Chicago White Sox . And the Houston pair agreed it's a good feeling to have such good hitters in the lineup.

Bagwell and Alou each hit two home runs and drove in four apiece to lead the Astros.

"It's nice to know if you're not hitting, someone else will pick you up," said Alou, who had his first multi-homer game of the season and the 11th of his career.

"Someone always comes through Bagwell, (Derek) Bell, (Craig Biggio), all of them. Then if you get all of us hitting at once, this is what happens," he said. "I probably felt the best I've felt this year. I was comfortable and rested because we had a day off yesterday."

Bagwell, who had 10 homers and 28 RBIs in June to surpass his total for the first two months of the season combined (7 HR, 22 RBI), hit his 16th and 17th home runs.

"It's easy to play when you're up 7-2 and 9-2," Bagwell said. "And our pitching staff did a good job to make it a quick game.

"I felt good tonight. But my main concern is this isn't the Jeff Bagwell show. I just want to do whatever I can to help. What helps me is knowing I don't have to have a great game for us to win. We have so many players like Moises and Derek and Craig, we can score a lot of runs any night," he said.

Every Houston starting position player got at least one hit and scored at least one run as Houston matched a season high with 18 hits. They had not scored more since setting a team record with 19 runs on June 25, 1995, against the Cubs.

"That is a hot club right now," White Sox manager Jerry Manuel said. "They're really swinging the bats well and putting the ball in play right now. They're impressive. I haven't seen the rest of their pitchers but their lineup is very impressive.

Astros manager Larry Dierker said the big night was only fun to a point.

"It's nice to see everybody hitting at the same time," Dierker said. "That doesn't always happen. But when you know you're going to win, you can't tell your guys not to get hits and score runs. But after a while, it's not as much fun. And we all know it can be 1-0 tomorrow."

Houston improved to 9-3 against AL clubs, and has outscored them 57-13 in its last five wins in interleague play. The Astros trailed 2-0 early, then broke open the game by scoring 15 runs in the fourth through seven innings.

Sean Bergman (7-4) allowed five hits in six innings and won for the third time in four decisions to tie his career high for wins. Bergman also won seven for Detroit in 1995).

"Today was a day for offense," Bergman said. "And they made some great defensive plays behind me, too. It's great to tie my best record, but the offense deserves all he credit tonight."

Jaime Navarro (6-10) went four innings, allowing six runs and eight hits.

Mike Cameron's RBI double and a single by Chad Kreuter put Chicago ahead 2-0 in the second.

Bagwell and Alou led off the bottom of the second with consecutive home runs to tie it. It was the third time this season the Astros have had back-to-back homers.

Bell, Alou and Carl Everett started off a four-run fourth with singles up the middle to load the bases. Ricky Gutierrez doubled home two runs and Brad Ausmus hit a two-run single.

In the fifth, Bagwell hit a three-run homer for a 9-2 lead. Alou's three-run homer highlighted a five-run sixth and Dave Clark hit a two-run double in a three-run seventh.

Notes: Houston third baseman Bill Spiers left the game in the sixth inning with a tight right groin. He is day-to-day ... In his last 20 starts, Craig Biggio has collected three or more hits six times. ... Kreuter has 11 hits in his last 19 at-bats.

©1998 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed