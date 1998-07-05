Astros' Ausmus Out-Slugs D'Backs

Brad Ausmus had been the forgotten man in Houston 's NL-leading offense, but lately he's been reminding everyone of his presence.

"He's got a much-deserved reputation as a solid defensive catcher but the last two months he's really picked up the pace offensively," Houston manager Larry Dierker said after Ausmus drove in three runs with a pair of hits in Houston's 5-2 victory over Arizona on Sunday.

Moises Alou and Craig Biggio homered and Sean Bergman recorded his career-high eighth victory as the Astros took the series two games to one.

"Hitting eighth is always a difficult job, but Brad has handled it as well as anybody in the league," Dierker said.

Ausmus, who was hitting .103 on May 3, was 6-for-11 on the homestand to improve his average to .251.

"With this lineup I'm probably the last guy (opposing pitchers) think about," Ausmus said. "With as hot as some of the other guys are, I'm getting a lot of fastballs lately and I think that's helped me."

Bergman (8-4) pitched five innings, allowing five hits and two runs while walking five and striking out two. Willie Blair of Arizona suffered his major league-leading 12th loss.

Ausmus' two-run double gave Houston a 3-1 lead in the fourth. Carl Everett began the inning with a double to right and moved to third on Ricky Gutierrez' single. Ausmus' line drive down the third-base line scored both runners.

Ausmus added a RBI single in the seventh to give Houston a 5-2 lead.

"The third and fourth innings were the ones that really killed me," Blair said. "I kind of got out of the groove. I had a chance to put them away with Alou up and I made a mistake."

The Diamondbacks had cut the lead to 3-2 in the fifth when Bergman walked David Dellucci, Travis Lee and Devon White in succession to force home Andy Fox. Bergman fanned Karim Garcia to end the inning.

"We wasted an opportunity to beat them two out of three," Arizona manager Buck Showalter said. "It was just a very frustrating game for us."

Alou's homer, his 20th, came with one out in the seventh on a 1-2 pitch from Blair and increased Houston's lead to 4-2.

Biggio tied the game at 1-1 when he drove a 3-2 pitch from Blair (3-12) over the left-field fence for his 12th homer of the year with two outs in the third.

The Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead in the first on Lee's RBI single. Lee had three singles for the Diamondbacks, and Everett finished with three hits, including a double.

Notes: Devon White has hit safely in eight of his last nine games and is hitting .371 (13-for-35) during that span with three homers and nine RBIs. ... Jeff Bagwell is hitting .301 (22-for-73) with runners in scoring position. ... Matt Williams was held out of the lineup again Sunday bcause of a sore left foot. "He's still a little gimpy," manager Buck Showalter said. Fox started at third base in place of Williams. ... Bergman, who broke into the majors with Detroit in 1993, won seven games for the Tigers in 1995.

