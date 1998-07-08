Astronaut Gets 'Earth Legs' Back

Andrew Thomas, the seventh and final American astronaut to live on Mir, is flexing his muscles these days.

In fact, flexing his muscles was one of the hardest adjustments Thomas had to make when he returned to Earth last month after a four-and-a-half month stay on the Russian space station Mir.

"Muscles which really hadn't been put to work extensively over that period of four and a half months started complaining when I was working them," Thomas told CBS News Correspondent Thalia Assuras during an interview on CBS 'This Morning.'

"I did exercise some on the treadmill, but nothing like you would use muscles on your normal day-to-day living. A few days after landing, my walking was very stiff, and I didn't have a lot of flexibility. I had a lot of aches and pains."

The confinement may have been particularly hard on Thomas, an athletic man whose after-hours pursuits include horseback riding and jumping, mountain biking, running, wind surfing, and classical guitar.

The guitar was the only hobby he could pursue after he rocketed into space in February.

The Australian-born mechanical engineer said he has re-adapted to what once was his natural environment and looks forward to more space flight.

"I don't know if I would spend as long a time as I did. I spent 141 days - that seems like a long time."

The experience gave the 46-yar-old Thomas new appreciation for both the American and Russian space programs.

"I think the program of flying U.S. representatives on the Mir space station has given us an enormous breadth of knowledge of how to operate a space station, how to resupply a space station, how to perform the docking of the space station," he said. "It's taught us also how to work with the Russians."

Thomas, who became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1986, six years before NASA selected him for astronaut training, worked on life science experiments showing the effects on the human body of prolonged space travel.

The data he gathered aboard Mir will help in the construction, set to begin later this year, of the $60 billion international space station, a collaborative project involving the U.S., Russia, Japan, Europe, and Canada.

"It's taught us about the Russian hardware and all the lessons we need to know as we go into the international space station and work with Russians and others in that program," he said.

Educated at the University of Adelaide, where he earned a bachelor's degree and a doctorate in mechanical engineering, Thomas has been a research scientist with Lockheed Aeronautical Systems Company and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and a payload commander on the Endeavour mission in May 1996.

